Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir clash after their IPL match

Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore were involved in yet another eventful encounter and former RCB skipper Virat Kohli and LSG team mentor Gautam Gambhir had a go at each other post match as well.

Kohli and Gambhir were seen exchanging words and had to be separated by the two sets of players, including RCB captain Faf du Plessis and his LSG counterpart KL Rahul.

"It's unbecoming for the game," former India international Robin Uthappa would say on air. "I also want to say if a bowler came up with those kinds of celebrations that we saw earlier today, they would be docked or reprimanded for it."

The incident seemed to have originated following what appeared to be in-game sledging involving Kohli and Lucknow's Naveen-ul-Haq when the latter came to bat during the chase. Following RCB's win in an emotionally-charged contest, the two players had to be separated after a conversation during the handshakes took an ugly turn.

It wasn't the first heated instance involving Kohli and Gambhir in the IPL either. They had clashed in 2013 during a RCB-KKR match, when Gambhir skippered the latter.

Former RCB captain Anil Kumble was disappointed with the behaviour on show. "Lot of emotion goes in (the game), but you don't want to be displaying those emotions. Yes, you need to have a conversation but this is something that is unaccepted. No matter what, you have to respect the opposition. You have to respect the game."

He added: "You may disagree on field, you may have a go at the opposition, you may say things on the field in the heat of the moment, but once the game is over, you just need to shake hands and doff your hat. Not to the player but to the game. Because that's something you need to respect… I don't know what was said. Some things may have been personal. That's something you don't want on the cricket field. Both with Virat, Gautam, and whoever was involved, it wasn't the nicest thing to see."