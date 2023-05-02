Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir clash after their IPL match

Sports

TBS Report
02 May, 2023, 02:00 am
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 02:09 am

Related News

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir clash after their IPL match

Kohli and Gambhir were seen exchanging words and had to be separated by the two sets of players, including RCB captain Faf du Plessis and his LSG counterpart KL Rahul.

TBS Report
02 May, 2023, 02:00 am
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 02:09 am
Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir clash after their IPL match

Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore were involved in yet another eventful encounter and former RCB skipper Virat Kohli and LSG team mentor Gautam Gambhir had a go at each other post match as well.

Kohli and Gambhir were seen exchanging words and had to be separated by the two sets of players, including RCB captain Faf du Plessis and his LSG counterpart KL Rahul.

"It's unbecoming for the game," former India international Robin Uthappa would say on air. "I also want to say if a bowler came up with those kinds of celebrations that we saw earlier today, they would be docked or reprimanded for it."

The incident seemed to have originated following what appeared to be in-game sledging involving Kohli and Lucknow's Naveen-ul-Haq when the latter came to bat during the chase. Following RCB's win in an emotionally-charged contest, the two players had to be separated after a conversation during the handshakes took an ugly turn.

It wasn't the first heated instance involving Kohli and Gambhir in the IPL either. They had clashed in 2013 during a RCB-KKR match, when Gambhir skippered the latter.

Former RCB captain Anil Kumble was disappointed with the behaviour on show. "Lot of emotion goes in (the game), but you don't want to be displaying those emotions. Yes, you need to have a conversation but this is something that is unaccepted. No matter what, you have to respect the opposition. You have to respect the game."

He added: "You may disagree on field, you may have a go at the opposition, you may say things on the field in the heat of the moment, but once the game is over, you just need to shake hands and doff your hat. Not to the player but to the game. Because that's something you need to respect… I don't know what was said. Some things may have been personal. That's something you don't want on the cricket field. Both with Virat, Gautam, and whoever was involved, it wasn't the nicest thing to see."

Cricket

Indian Premier League / Virat Kohli / Gautam Gambhir

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

n the last six years, Naquib has found eight different high-yielding varieties of native date palm, made thousands of seedlings out of those trees, and systematically planted them. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

Date palm sugar: In search of a centuries-old local industry

15h | Panorama
Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

16h | Brands
Kaaruj is one of the prime movers in the industry of local home decor items. Photo: Courtesy

Reimagine your interior with 4 products from Kaaruj

17h | Brands
Bangladesh became home to the highest number of green garment factories in the world with 183 USGBC LEED-certified factories. Photo: Mumit M

A net living wage remains a pipe dream

17h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

1d | TBS World
Workers are going through the hardest time

Workers are going through the hardest time

18h | TBS Today
Shah Banik's 200 year old wonder medicine store

Shah Banik's 200 year old wonder medicine store

5h | TBS Stories
History of Sharbat

History of Sharbat

8h | TBS Food

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

3
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

5
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022

6
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada