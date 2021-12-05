Vinicius Junior makes LaLiga history

Vinicius Junior makes LaLiga history

The Real Madrid attacker became the first player born in 2000 or later to hit 10 goals in a LaLiga season. 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Vinicius Junior ticked off another landmark achievement as the Real Madrid attacker became the first player born in 2000 or later to hit 10 goals in a LaLiga season. 

The 21-year-old Brazilian, born on July 12, 2000, continued his highly impressive start to the campaign with a classy opener against Real Sociedad on Saturday. 

He played a clever one-two with Luka Jovic before striking a powerful shot low into the left corner to put Madrid 1-0 up after 47 minutes at the Reale Arena. 

It was his 10th goal in 16 games in LaLiga this season, underlining the progress he has made under Carlo Ancelotti this term. 

In his first three seasons at Madrid, Vinicius scored a total of eight goals across 82 LaLiga appearances, albeit starting only 43 of those games. 

That includes three league goals last season when Zinedine Zidane was in charge. 

Vinicius, fast emerging as one of the most exciting talents in Europe, has scored four goals in his past three away games in LaLiga. 

real madrid / Vinicius Jr / LaLiga

