Vinicius Jr extends Real contract until 2027

Real Madrid's Brazil winger Vinicius Jr has signed a contract extension until 2027, the LaLiga club announced on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old joined Real from Flamengo in 2018 for a reported transfer fee of 46 million euros ($48.76 million) and has since made 235 appearances, scoring 62 goals.

"Real Madrid C.F. and Vini Jr have reached an agreement to extend the player's contract, linking him to the club until 30 June 2027," Real said in a statement.

Vinicius Jr, who won the Socrates Award in Monday's Ballon d'Or ceremony for his humanitarian work, has won nine trophies at Real, including two league titles along with the Champions League in 2022 and two FIFA Club World Cup trophies.