Verstappen wins Spanish Grand Prix, extends championship lead

AFP
23 June, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 08:52 pm

Verstappen wins Spanish Grand Prix, extends championship lead

Lewis Hamilton completed the podium at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit for the Mercedes seven-time former champion's first podium of the season.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Red Bull's three-time world champion Max Verstappen won the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday from McLaren's pole-sitter Lando Norris to extend his lead in the world championship.

Lewis Hamilton completed the podium at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit for the Mercedes seven-time former champion's first podium of the season.

Max Verstappen

