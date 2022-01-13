Valverde's extra-time winner sees off a thrilling El Clasico

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 04:10 am
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 04:17 am

Valverde's extra-time winner sees off a thrilling El Clasico

Real Madrid managed to blow two leads, but they didn't relinquish after their third go-ahead goal.

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Real Madrid won the first El Clasico of 2022, beating rival Barcelona 3-2 in extra time on Wednesday in the semifinals of the Supercopa de España. It was Federico Valverde's goal in the 98th minute that gave Los Blancos the win, sending them into Sunday's final, where they will play either Atletico Madrid or Athletic Bilbao.

Carlo Ancelotti's team entered the day as the favorite, and they managed to put themselves in the lead twice, only to blow their leads, including conceding the 2-2 equalizer with seven minutes to go on a fine finish by Ansu Fati.

Barca started off the extra sessions sharper, but Real made Barca pay for their mistakes time and time again to earn the victory over their fiercest rivals. Here's Valverde's winning goal and the wonderful dummy from Vinicius Junior:

 

MORE TO FOLLOW...

