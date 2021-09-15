US Open women's final draws bigger audience than men's decider on ESPN

Sports

Reuters
15 September, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 12:12 pm

Related News

US Open women's final draws bigger audience than men's decider on ESPN

The Saturday broadcast of the women's final peaked at 3.4 million viewers while the men's final, which saw Medvedev win his first major title, had a peak of 2.7 million the following day, ESPN said.

Reuters
15 September, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 12:12 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The US Open women's final between Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez attracted a bigger audience on ESPN than the men's clash featuring calendar year Grand Slam-chasing Novak Djokovic and Russia's Daniil Medvedev, the US sports channel said.

The Saturday broadcast of the women's final peaked at 3.4 million viewers while the men's final, which saw Medvedev win his first major title, had a peak of 2.7 million the following day, ESPN said.

The women's title clash between the teenagers -- the first major final in the Open era to feature two unseeded players -- had an average of 2.44 million viewers, a 37% increase over the 2020 final when Naomi Osaka beat Victoria Azarenka.

A day after British 18-year-old Raducanu became the game's first qualifier to win a major, men's world number one Djokovic took the Arthur Ashe Stadium court against second-ranked Medvedev in the men's final.

A win for the Serb would have made him the first man in 52 years to win all four majors in the same year and give him a 21st Grand Slam to move ahead of Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal.

The final on Sunday afternoon, which typically faces stiff competition for viewers from the first week of the NFL season, averaged 2.05 million viewers, up 37% from last year.

The 2021 edition of the hardcourt major averaged 881,000 viewers in US prime time, a 33% jump over last year and a 13% increase for the two weeks of broadcast, ESPN said.

Channel 4, which signed a last-minute deal with UK rights holder Amazon Prime to broadcast the match free to air, saw their broadcast peak at 9.2 million viewers during Raducanu's improbable win.

Others

US Open / US Open Final

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1d | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1d | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

1d | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

2
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

3
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

4
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers