US Open prize money rises to record $57.5M

Reuters
25 August, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 01:39 pm

US Open prize money rises to record $57.5M

Prize money also is increasing for competitors in the mixed doubles and wheelchair categories.

Reuters
25 August, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 01:39 pm
Photo: Reuters.
Photo: Reuters.

Players at the 2021 US Open will compete for a record $57.5 million in prize money and compensation when the tournament begins Monday.

The USTA, ATP and WTA agreed to the prize structure, which actually decreases the winnings of the men's and women's singles champions from $3 million to $2.5 million and the runners-up to $1.25 million.

There's a tradeoff, however. Now, the US Open qualifying tournament will have nearly $6 million in prize money -- up 66 percent from 2009. Players competing in the first round will receive $75,000, a hike of 23 percent.

"We determined our round-by-round prize money allocations by engaging in an open dialog with the players and the management of both tours," said Stacey Allaster, the US Open tournament director, in a news release. "We applaud their collective leadership in directing the 2021 US Open prize money to benefit the maximum number of players."

Round-by-round individual prize money for the US Open:

Singles

Winner: $2.5 million

Runner-Up: $1.25 million

Semifinalist: $675,000

Quarterfinalist: $425,000

Round of 16: $265,000

Round of 32: $180,000

Round of 64: $115,000

Round of 128: $75,000

Doubles (each team)

Winner: $660,000

Runner-Up: $330,000

Semifinalist: $164,000

Quarterfinalist: $93,000

Round of 16: $54,000

Round of 32: $34,000

Round of 64: $20,000

Prize money also is increasing for competitors in the mixed doubles and wheelchair categories.

The Open is scheduled to run through Sept. 12.

US Open / prize money

