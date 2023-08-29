US Open: Coco Gauff battles into second round

Sports

AFP
29 August, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 09:31 am

Related News

US Open: Coco Gauff battles into second round

Sixth seed Gauff, seen as one of the favourites for the title after recent tournament wins in Washington and Cincinnati, came from behind to win 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 in an attritional 2hr 50min tussle on the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

AFP
29 August, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 09:31 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

American teenager Coco Gauff battled into the second round of the US Open on Monday with a stormy three-set victory over German veteran Laura Siegemund.

Sixth seed Gauff, seen as one of the favourites for the title after recent tournament wins in Washington and Cincinnati, came from behind to win 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 in an attritional 2hr 50min tussle on the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

An ill-tempered match saw Gauff lose her cool with chair umpire Marijana Veljovic in the deciding set, with the 19-year-old accusing the official of failing to enforce time violation rules against Siegemund.

"I don't care what she's doing on her serve but on my serve she has to be ready," Gauff yelled at the umpire. "She's never ready."

Tempers then flared again when Siegemund was called for a time violation for the second time at 40-0 down, handing Gauff a 5-1 lead.

Siegemund remonstrated angrily with umpire Veljovic but to no avail.

The 35-year-old Siegemund, ranked 121 in the world, had frustrated Gauff with a superb performance to take the opening set, mixing her play cleverly and attacking the net behind a consistent serve.

The second set began with a remarkable 25-minute game that saw Gauff finally score her first break of the match, converting the eighth break point of the game.

The American then pulled away to win the second set convincingly before racing into a 5-1 lead in the third set.

Siegemund bravely dug deep to claw it back to 5-4 but Gauff held serve to clinch a second round duel with 16-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva.

Others

US Open / Coco Gauff

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

5h | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why are probe reports kept from the public?

6h | Panorama
More than 60% of female adolescents who use public transport in the capital become victims of some form of harassment. Some companies wanted to alleviate this pain and thus women-only ridesharing apps were born. PHOTO: Noor-A-Alam.

Women-only ridesharing apps step on the brakes

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Which teams have won and lost the most matches in Asia Cup history?

Which teams have won and lost the most matches in Asia Cup history?

9m | TBS SPORTS
bhutan_halves_travel_fees_to_attract_tourists

Bhutan halves travel fees to attract tourists

1h | TBS World
Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

6h | TBS World
How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh