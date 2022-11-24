Uruguay quintet honoured for contesting fourth World Cup

Sports

Reuters
24 November, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 01:49 pm

Related News

Uruguay quintet honoured for contesting fourth World Cup

Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, Diego Godin, Fernando Muslera and Martin Caceres were hailed by the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) on Wednesday for making their fourth World Cup appearance in the tournament in Qatar.

Reuters
24 November, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 01:49 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, Diego Godin, Fernando Muslera and Martin Caceres were hailed by the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) on Wednesday for making their fourth World Cup appearance in the tournament in Qatar.

As a symbolic act of Uruguay's generational change, World Cup debutants Sergio Rochet, Ronald Araujo, Mathias Olivera, Federico Valverde and Darwin Nunez, alongside AUF president Ignacio Alonso, presented a gift to acknowledge the leaders of the South American team.

"In this World Cup there are five members of this delegation who are reaching their fourth World Cup, which in the history of Uruguayan football only one player was able to achieve: Pedro Virgilio Rocha (in 1974)," Alonso said.

"These players are in full force, they have a lot of history to write and who knows if they don't break the record.

"They are going to receive recognition from five players who are making their debuts and who, God willing, will also have the opportunity to reach their record of four or five," he added.

Uruguay will begin their campaign against South Korea on Thursday before taking on Portugal and Ghana in Group H.

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

Uruguay Football Team / luis suarez / Edinson Cavani / Qatar World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While it removed the fake page, Facebook refused to provide details on the hoaxers’ identity, maintaining in an email only that it had taken unspecified “appropriate action.” Photo: Reuters

Facebook is failing journalists

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Making CSR count in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

Pet projects to maintain work-life balance

3h | Pursuit
The world of music is now a fast paced one and only knowing how to sing will not guarantee a career in music. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Government Music College: Struggling to keep in tune with the times

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

4h | Videos
Brazil on mission Hexa

Brazil on mission Hexa

4h | Videos
Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

16h | Videos
Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court

6
Photo: Courtesy
Splash

Norah Fatehi leaves fans disappointed in Dhaka