Uruguay down Canada on penalties to win Copa third-place playoff

Sports

AFP
14 July, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 10:36 am

Related News

Uruguay down Canada on penalties to win Copa third-place playoff

Uruguay looked to be heading to a shock defeat after the Canadians took a 2-1 lead in the 80th minute through a Jonathan David goal at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium.

AFP
14 July, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 10:36 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Luis Suarez rescued Uruguay with an injury-time equaliser before the South Americans defeated Canada 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out to win the Copa America's third place playoff match on Saturday.

Uruguay looked to be heading to a shock defeat after the Canadians took a 2-1 lead in the 80th minute through a Jonathan David goal at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium.

But former Barcelona and Liverpool star Suarez, who came on as a second-half substitute, swept in a crisp finish from Jose Gimenez in the second minute of injury time to make it 2-2 and send the game to penalties.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the shoot-out, Canada midfielder Ismael Kone saw his spot-kick saved by Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet before Alphonso Davies saw an attempted panenka hit the crossbar and bounce out to give Uruguay victory.

It marked a disappointing end to the tournament for Canada, who had been on course for a famous -- and deserved -- victory before Suarez's late leveler.

Uruguay had got off to a dream start with Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur firing them into the lead after just eight minutes.

Sebastian Caceres outjumped his marker to knock down for Bentancur, who turned and swiveled before rifling a shot into the roof of the net.

The Uruguayans almost doubled their lead soon afterwards when a sweeping counter-attack left Canada's defence scrambling to cover, only for Maximiliano Araujo's shot to be blocked by Canada goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.

That miss proved costly as moments later Kone equalised for Canada with a superb improvised finish on 22 minutes.

Jacob Shaffelburg's corner was met with a header by Moise Bombito, and Kone lobbed the advancing Rochet with a deft flick to make it 1-1.

Uruguay thought they had equalised almost immediately when Facundo Pellistri got the ball in the net in the 23rd minute. An offside in the build-up however saw the goal chalked off.

Canada meanwhile twice spurned golden opportunities to score just before half-time, Tani Oluwaseyi heading wide from close range on 41 minutes before Jonathan Osorio saw an effort cleared off the line in the 43rd minute.

A flurry of substitutions led to a disjointed second half, and the game seemed to be meandering to a draw until Kone surged forward from midfield 10 minutes from time and unleashed a ferocious shot that Rochet could only parry into the path of David, who tucked away the finish to make it 2-1.

But with victory beckoning, Canada continued to press forward rather than defend their lead, and duly paid the price when Uruguay got in behind their defence to set up Suarez's equaliser.

Football

Copa america 2024 / Uruguay Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Collected

Top 5 Dash Cams under Tk13,000

19m | Wheels
Elisabeth moved to Bangladesh in 2002, and joined The Guide Tours Ltd as a nature guide. She later became a conservationist. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Of dolphins and sharks: The marine conservationist who made Bangladesh her home

1d | Panorama
OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

1d | Panorama
Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What do young people think about the US presidential election?

What do young people think about the US presidential election?

1h | Videos
Decision of mass march of quota activists and submission of memorandum across the country

Decision of mass march of quota activists and submission of memorandum across the country

13h | Videos
Meta is going soft on Trump, Elon Musk donates funds to Ex-US president

Meta is going soft on Trump, Elon Musk donates funds to Ex-US president

12h | Videos
What message did Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian give to the US, Russia and China?

What message did Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian give to the US, Russia and China?

13h | Videos