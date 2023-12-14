Under-fire Warner blasts century against Pakistan

Sports

AFP
14 December, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 12:51 pm

Related News

Under-fire Warner blasts century against Pakistan

The 37-year-old came into the opening Test under pressure after a lean spell and with former paceman Mitchell Johnson questioning why he deserved a farewell tour.

AFP
14 December, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 12:51 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Veteran opener David Warner brought up his 26th Test century Thursday and his first in a year to silence the critics in what is expected to be his Test series finale.

The 37-year-old came into the opening Test under pressure after a lean spell and with former paceman Mitchell Johnson questioning why he deserved a farewell tour.

Warner, in his 110th Test, responded in typical swashbuckling fashion, crashing 14 fours and one giant six to reach his ton off 125 balls on day one.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It was his first century since a battling 200 against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground a year ago.

Australia were 190-2 when Warner brought up three figures, with Steve Smith not out on 16.

Usman Khawaja was out for 41 and Marnus Labuschagne departed for 16.

Cricket

David Warner / Australia Cricket Team / Pakistan Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How can some people's wealth grow over 100 times?

How can some people's wealth grow over 100 times?

4h | Panorama
The consortium organises various teaching programs for junior doctors to stimulate lateral thinking. Photo: Courtesy

Planetary Health Academia: Border is not a barrier for these Bangladeshi-origin physicians

4h | Panorama
Photo: YRF Entertainment

The Railway Men: Tales from a tragedy about individuals thwarting a catastrophe  

17h | Features
Employees need to be recognised for their work, they need to be backed up with necessary resources to do their jobs properly, and a good work environment is a must if you want to motivate them. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How (not) to motivate your employees

20h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Netflix Users spent 812mn hours watching The Night Agent

Netflix Users spent 812mn hours watching The Night Agent

14h | TBS Entertainment
ICC unhappy with Mirpur’s wicket

ICC unhappy with Mirpur’s wicket

15h | TBS SPORTS
CP-2 terminal will increase greenhouse emissions by 20 times

CP-2 terminal will increase greenhouse emissions by 20 times

17h | TBS World
Recession has hit the Bangladesh as well

Recession has hit the Bangladesh as well

18h | TBS Economy