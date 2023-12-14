Under-fire Warner blasts century against Pakistan

Veteran opener David Warner brought up his 26th Test century Thursday and his first in a year to silence the critics in what is expected to be his Test series finale.

The 37-year-old came into the opening Test under pressure after a lean spell and with former paceman Mitchell Johnson questioning why he deserved a farewell tour.

Warner, in his 110th Test, responded in typical swashbuckling fashion, crashing 14 fours and one giant six to reach his ton off 125 balls on day one.

It was his first century since a battling 200 against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground a year ago.

Australia were 190-2 when Warner brought up three figures, with Steve Smith not out on 16.

Usman Khawaja was out for 41 and Marnus Labuschagne departed for 16.