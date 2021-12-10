UN chief to attend Beijing Olympics amid diplomatic boycotts

Sports

BSS
10 December, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 03:26 pm

Related News

UN chief to attend Beijing Olympics amid diplomatic boycotts

The United States said its athletes would still compete, but that it would not send a diplomatic delegation in a protest against rights abuses by China.

BSS
10 December, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 03:26 pm
UN chief to attend Beijing Olympics amid diplomatic boycotts

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will attend the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, his spokesman said Thursday, after the United States announced a diplomatic boycott and several other Western nations followed suit.

"The secretary-general received an invitation from the International Olympic Committee to attend the opening of the Beijing Winter Games and he has accepted it," spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

The United States said its athletes would still compete, but that it would not send a diplomatic delegation in a protest against rights abuses by China.

Australia, Britain and Canada also announced diplomatic boycotts.

France has no plans to join the boycott, President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, calling such a move "insignificant."

China warned nations that they would "pay the price" for boycotts.

Others

Beijing Olympics / Beijing Olympics 2022 / Winter Olympics / Winter Olympics 2022 / Beijing Winter Olympics / Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Five useful upgrades for your motorcycle

Five useful upgrades for your motorcycle

7h | Wheels
Photo: Bloomberg

Bad Blood: How a startup deceived Silicon Valley

7h | Panorama
The National Baha’i Centre is the only administrative building of the Baha’i faith in the country. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The tale of the Baha’i faith in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
A shophopper taking pictures of products from a retail brand outlet to send to the customer. Photo: Courtesy

Shophopper: The art of virtual haggling 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

1h | Videos
Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

23h | Videos
3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

23h | Videos
Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

5
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study