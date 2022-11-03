UCL: Kylian Mbappe overtakes Messi, Ronaldo to script unique feat; PSG face tough round of 16 draw despite win

Sports

Hindustan Times
03 November, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 12:05 pm

Related News

UCL: Kylian Mbappe overtakes Messi, Ronaldo to script unique feat; PSG face tough round of 16 draw despite win

Paris Saint-Germain’s quest for a first European title got potentially tougher because it is now unseeded in the round of 16 draw Monday despite winning 2-1 at Juventus.

Hindustan Times
03 November, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 12:05 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

It took nine years for seven-time European champion AC Milan to finally win its way back into the Champions League knockout rounds with a 4-0 victory over Salzburg on Wednesday.

Paris Saint-Germain's quest for a first European title got potentially tougher because it is now unseeded in the round of 16 draw Monday despite winning 2-1 at Juventus. A stoppage-time goal for Benfica in a 6-1 win at Maccabi Haifa knocked the French champion off the top spot in Group H on an obscure seventh-tier tiebreaker rule — overall goals scored away from home.

PSG and its superstar strike force of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar can now land in a blockbuster pairing with a group winner like defending champion Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or Manchester City.

"It's a problem for them, too. We're not worried," said PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who acknowledged being unaware of the situation until after the game.

Milan will likely care less about being unseeded as a group runner-up. A smooth win over Salzburg ensured finishing above the Austrians and advancing from Group E with Chelsea, which beat Dinamo Zagreb 2-1.

Veteran forward Olivier Giroud scored a goal in each half to lift Milan into the round of 16 for the first time since the 2013-14 season. The nine-year gap included some Europa League campaigns, failures to qualify at all, and a one-season ban for breaking UEFA financial rules.

Leipzig also advanced to the knockout stage by beating Shakhtar Donetsk 4-0 and ending the Ukrainian club's improbable run in its adopted home stadium in Poland during the Russian invasion.

Leipzig finished second in Group F behind Real Madrid — which routed last-place Celtic 5-1 — despite starting in September with two losses against Shakhtar and the Spanish defending champion.

Shakhtar's European campaign will continue in February with a place in the Europa League playoffs given to third-place teams in Champions League groups.

Juventus also goes to the Europa League despite earning just three points in total, the same as Maccabi Haifa, because it held the tiebreaker over the Israeli club.

Manchester City trailed at halftime before rallying to beat Sevilla 3-1 and Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 at Copenhagen in Group G where all the final standings were resolved last week.

TIGHT TIEBREAKER

PSG went unbeaten with a 14-point tally that was more than four other group winners but not enough to top historically tight Group H.

Benfica and PSG each won four games, each drew 1-1 hosting the other, each scored 16 goals, and each had a goal difference of plus-9.

The top spot was decided on the seventh level of tiebreaker — who scored the most goals in three games away from home. PSG had six, Benfica got nine including Joao Mario's on Wednesday in the second minute of stoppage time.

MBAPPE'S RECORD

When Kylian Mbappé opened the scoring for PSG at Juventus it was his 40th career goal in record speed in the Champions League — six for Monaco as an 18-year-old in 2017, and 34 for PSG.

At 23 years, 317 days Mbappé is the youngest player to reach the 40-goal mark, almost six months younger than Lionel Messi was and nearly four years ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo's pace. Still, Ronaldo's sustained brilliance in his 30s has taken him to a Champions League record 140 career goals.

ROUND OF 16 DRAW

The pairings will be drawn Monday at UEFA headquarters in Switzerland more than three months before the first-leg games start February 14.

Group winners are seeded and will host the second legs played from March 7-15. No one can be drawn against another team from their home country or a team they already played in their group.

Seeded teams: Napoli, Porto, Bayern Munich, Tottenham, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Benfica.

Unseeded teams: Liverpool, Club Brugge, Inter Milan, Eintracht Frankfurt, AC Milan, Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain.

EUROPA LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

The eight third-place teams in Champions League groups go into a separate draw Monday for the Europa League knockout playoffs.

They are Ajax, Bayer Leverkusen, Barcelona, Sporting Lisbon, Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sevilla, Juventus.

Those teams will be unseeded and playing the first leg at home on Feb. 16 against runners-up in Europa League groups that finish Thursday. Return games are on Feb. 23.

QATAR PROTEST

For the second straight Copenhagen home game in the Champions League, a protester ran on to the pitch wearing a T-shirt with the slogan "Boycott Qatar."

Denmark, which will go to Qatar this month in World Cup group with defending champion France, has been a focus for highlighting the host nation's treatment of migrant workers building projects essential for the tournament. The national team is taking a black kit option to Qatar as a symbol of "mourning" for construction workers who died.

Football

Kylian Mbappe / UEFA Champions League / Lionel Messi / Paris Saint-Germain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pay transparency might have some aggregate benefits, but it doesn’t mean everyone will benefit.

What to do if salary transparency has you feeling underpaid

1h | Pursuit
Umme Habiba. Sketch: TBS

Marine pollution in Bangladesh is impeding blue economy growth

1h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

Settle, switch or give it some time. What is a better career move?

2h | Pursuit
The short, medium, and long-term solution to the power crisis

The short, medium, and long-term solution to the power crisis

2h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of Pakistan-South Africa match

Key factors of Pakistan-South Africa match

14h | Videos
Introducing KC Private Collection

Introducing KC Private Collection

15h | Videos
Koreas fire missiles off each other coasts

Koreas fire missiles off each other coasts

16h | Videos
Traders of Doyel Chattar surviving barely facing many adversities

Traders of Doyel Chattar surviving barely facing many adversities

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

4
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

5
Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names
Bangladesh

Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names

6
Pritom Hasan weds Shahtaj Monira Hashem. Photo: Snapshot
Splash

Pritom: On our very first date, I went out with both Shahtaj and my mother-in-law together