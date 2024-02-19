Tuchel to stay in charge despite third straight defeat

Sports

Reuters
19 February, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 05:37 pm

Related News

Tuchel to stay in charge despite third straight defeat

The Bavarians are out of the German Cup, are second in the league, eight points off the top, and lost their Champions League round-of-16 first leg at Lazio 1-0 on Wednesday.

Reuters
19 February, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 05:37 pm
Tuchel to stay in charge despite third straight defeat

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel will remain in his position for next week's Bundesliga game despite Sunday's shock 3-2 loss at VfL Bochum in the side's third straight defeat across all competitions, club CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said.

"Of course," Dreesen told reporters when asked whether Tuchel would be in charge for next Saturday's game against RB Leipzig.

"I am not a fan of monstrous coach-backing statements," he said. "They usually run out after a week. But this (the coach's future) is not an issue we are dealing with at the moment.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We have to focus on our next matches," he said.

The Bavarians are out of the German Cup, are second in the league, eight points off the top, and lost their Champions League round-of-16 first leg at Lazio 1-0 on Wednesday.

They went in front against Bochum but conceded twice late in the first half after the game was interrupted by fans who threw tennis balls to protest against a planned foreign investment in the Bundesliga.

"That interruption threw us off our rhythm. Today it was a win of mentality over quality," Dreesen said.

For Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka the current run feels like a bad film.

"It feels like a horror movie that is not ending. Everything is going against us at the moment."

"We can again sit here and say we started well. But now you feel stupid to limit yourself to half an hour. In the end we tried everything, so you can't blame us."

Football

Thomas Tuchel / Bayern Munich

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Top 4 budget home Wifi router

7h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

AC quilts by Paakhi: Utmost comfort in milder weather

8h | Brands
With dihedral butterfly doors and aggressive curves, the i8 still looks more futuristic than any modern BMW in Dhaka’s roads today. Photo: Arfin Kazi

BMW i8: How a ‘Future Car’ stood the test of time

1d | Wheels
According to reports, although several companies in the country manufacture tyres, about 90% of the annual market demand for more than 25 lakh tyres is met by imports. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Bangladesh is now making cars. What about car tyres?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The first special train of Cox's Bazar will leave Dhaka on February 20

The first special train of Cox's Bazar will leave Dhaka on February 20

1h | Videos
Write-off recovery performance to determine bank MD appointments

Write-off recovery performance to determine bank MD appointments

4h | Videos
Chittagong International Trade Fair visitors are disappointed

Chittagong International Trade Fair visitors are disappointed

5h | Videos
Pakistan: What is the demand of two parties for the new coalition government?

Pakistan: What is the demand of two parties for the new coalition government?

5h | Videos