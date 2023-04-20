Tuchel 'satisfied' despite Bayern's second cup exit in two weeks

Sports

Reuters
20 April, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 10:10 am

Related News

Tuchel 'satisfied' despite Bayern's second cup exit in two weeks

Tuchel, who took over from sacked Julian Nagelsmann in late March, has now seen his team crash out of two competitions in two weeks after they were also knocked out of the German Cup by Freiburg in the last eight.

Reuters
20 April, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 10:10 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel heaped praise on his team despite their Champions League exit at the hands of Manchester City after a 1-1 draw in their quarter-final return leg in Germany on Wednesday dumped them out 4-1 on aggregate.

Tuchel, who took over from sacked Julian Nagelsmann in late March, has now seen his team crash out of two competitions in two weeks after they were also knocked out of the German Cup by Freiburg in the last eight.

But the former Chelsea coach could find only a few things wrong with their performance over the two legs against City, who won 3-0 in Manchester last week.

"I am very satisfied with both games against Manchester City and with the way we presented ourselves today," Tuchel told reporters.

"We were on par with what is currently the best team in Europe. There was a difference in self-confidence and form. For the few chances we conceded in both matches, we were punished. I don't think the scoreline reflects the tie."

The Bavarians had a string of chances in a strong first half on Wednesday and should have scored with Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala missing opportunities.

But City's top scorer Erling Haaland struck after the restart, seconds after Bayern had gone close themselves, before a late Joshua Kimmich penalty earned Bayern a draw. Haaland had also missed a penalty in the first half.

"We had enough chances. But in order to beat the best team you need more than just 100%. You need also a bit of luck, a deflection, a set piece and you also have to make those golden chances you get."

"I think we had City on the hook again, even more so than in Manchester. But, like last week, we never had that moment of luck which you need to turn this around."

Bayern are still on course for a record-extending 11th straight league title, with a two-point lead over Borussia Dortmund and six games left in the season.

"You saw today that we can play on this level. Unfortunately we can also play on a different level and sometimes in a game the concentration level is not kept up," Tuchel said. "We have to stop these things."

Football

Thomas Tuchel / Bayern Munich

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

In the land of Dead Sea: Six magical days in Jordan

1h | Explorer
AI-proofing your career starts in college

AI-proofing your career starts in college

19h | Pursuit
Internship at a government office? A welcome idea

Internship at a government office? A welcome idea

1d | Pursuit
Source: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lab meat sceptics, please just get out of the way

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

18h | TBS World
James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

19h | TBS Entertainment
The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

21h | TBS Stories
What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

23h | TBS World

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 

6
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee