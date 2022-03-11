Trust Bank Defense Service Cup gets underway
In the opening ceremony, apart from the participants, Kurmitola Golf Club vice-president and GOC and area commander, logistics area Major General Md Zahirul Islam, NDC, PSC was present.
'Trust Bank Defence Services Cup Golf Tournament 2022' was inaugurated at Kurmitola Golf Club in Dhaka Cantonment on Friday morning, according to a press release from the Inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR) Directorate.
Bangladesh Army's chief of general staff Lieutenant General Ataul Hakim Sarowar Hasan, SBP, SGP, NDC, AFC, PSC, PhD, declared the two-day tournament open as the chief guest.
Trust Bank managing director and CEO Humaira Azam; Club captain Brigadier General Syed Md. Rafiqul Islam, SPP; chairman of the tournament committee Brigadier General Abidur Reza Khan (Retd.); the club's acting CEO Lieutenant Colonel Abu Md. Saidur Rahman (Ret.); the club's general manager of golf operations Lieutenant Colonel Md. Anwar Hossain (Retd.) and high officials of Trust Bank and high-ranked officers of the Army were present among others in the function.