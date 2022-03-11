Trust Bank Defense Service Cup gets underway

In the opening ceremony, apart from the participants, Kurmitola Golf Club vice-president and GOC and area commander, logistics area Major General Md Zahirul Islam, NDC, PSC was present. 

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

'Trust Bank Defence Services Cup Golf Tournament 2022' was inaugurated at Kurmitola Golf Club in Dhaka Cantonment on Friday morning, according to a press release from the Inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR) Directorate. 

Bangladesh Army's chief of general staff Lieutenant General Ataul Hakim Sarowar Hasan, SBP, SGP, NDC, AFC, PSC, PhD, declared the two-day tournament open as the chief guest. 

In the opening ceremony, apart from the participants, Kurmitola Golf Club vice-president and GOC and area commander, logistics area Major General Md Zahirul Islam, NDC, PSC was present. 

Trust Bank managing director and CEO Humaira Azam; Club captain Brigadier General Syed Md. Rafiqul Islam, SPP; chairman of the tournament committee Brigadier General Abidur Reza Khan (Retd.); the club's acting CEO Lieutenant Colonel Abu Md. Saidur Rahman (Ret.); the club's general manager of golf operations Lieutenant Colonel Md. Anwar Hossain (Retd.) and high officials of Trust Bank and high-ranked officers of the Army were present among others in the function. 

