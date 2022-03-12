Trust Bank 5th Defence Cup Golf Tournament-2022 ends

Sports

12 March, 2022, 10:20 pm
Trust Bank 5th Defence Cup Golf Tournament-2022 ends

Chief of General Staff of the Bangladesh Army Lt Gen Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan distributed prizes among winners as the chief guest

Photo: ISPR
The two-day long "Trust Bank 5th Defence Cup Golf Tournament-2022" held at the Kurmitola Golf Club in the Dhaka Cantonment ended on Friday.

More than 500 golfers participated in the tournament, read a press release issued by the Inter-Service Public Relation Directorate.

Chief of General Staff of the Bangladesh Army Lt Gen Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan distributed prizes among winners as the chief guest.

From the Kurmitola Golf Club, its Vice President and GOC and Area Commander (Logistic Area) Maj Gen Md Johirul Islam, Club Captain Brig Gen Syed Md Rafikul Islam, Tournament Committee Chairman Brig Gen Abidur Reza Khan (retd), Chief Executive Officer (in-charge) Lt Col Abu Md Saidur Rahman (retd), General Manager (Golf Operation) Lt Col Md Anowar Hossain (retd), Trust Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Humaira Ajom, seniors officers of Trust Bank, army personnel of various ranks and their family members were also present on the occasion. 

Maj Saif-Ul-Alam Md Al Amin (retd) and Brig Gen Shah Noor Jilani became the champion and runner-up respectively. Mrs Kushum Farid became the lady winner.

