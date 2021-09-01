Top five deadliest deadline day signings

Sometimes summer transfer deadline day gets so exciting. This can be one of the most thrilling days in the football calendar. Clubs manage some last-ditch efforts to strengthen.

The Business Standard (TBS) makes a list of the top five deadliest transfers of all time.

5) Hugo Lloris – Lyon to Tottenham (2012)

Lloris's performance is so good. When he signed for Tottenham, he was considered as a potential rival to Manuel Neuer. But the surprising fact is Tottenham had to give Lyon only £8m to sign him in 2012.

Now the World Cup-winning goalkeeper is the captain of both club and country, leading from the back. At 34, he's now getting on a bit, but could still be a mainstay at Spurs for a few years yet.

4) Luis Suarez – Ajax to Liverpool, (2010)

Suarez's signing was one of the greatest deals in Liverpool's history. In four seasons on Merseyside, the Uruguayan scored 82 goals in 133 appearances. He became the hero of the club. After Fernando Torres fans started believing in him.

But he couldn't give the Premier League title to Liverpool as they fell just short in 2013/14. It was his last season in the red shirt. Liverpool gave Ajax £22.8m and sold Suarez to Barcelona for £42m.

He did help Liverpool win the League Cup in 2012 and won some individual awards like Liverpool Player of the Season, the PFA Player of the Year in 2014.

3) Sergio Ramos - Sevilla to Real Madrid (2005)

It's Real Madrid again, they signed Ramos for £24m on deadline day in 2005. Sergio Ramos has enjoyed a trophy-laiden career in the Spanish capital.

Now he is in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Before leaving he was the captain of his club. Ramos had been a part of Madrid's backline for over a decade. He is one of the greatest players to ever wear the Real Madrid shirt.

The imperious centre back has won five La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues. He even scored 72 goals for Madrid.

2) Ronaldo Nazario - Inter to Real Madrid (2002)

Real Madrid made one of the best decisions by signing Ronaldo Nazario from Inter back in 2002. They paid £40m to the Italian club.

The former Barcelona star went on to spend four-and-a-half years at the Santiago Bernabeu and was a key member of the Galacticos era.

Ronaldo was pure talent. He was La Liga top scorer twice. He won just one league title, a Supercopa and the Intercontinental Cup for Madrid.

1) Wayne Rooney – Everton to Manchester United (2004)

Manchester United moved Rooney for £33m on deadline day in 2004. He scored 253 goals for the Red Devils. And made his club's all-time record goalscorer. He even has 11 major honours to his name.

Rooney was also named in the PFA Team of the Year three times. He was the PFA Players' Player of the Year in 2009/10, PFA Fans' Player of the Year twice and the PFA Young Player of the Year twice. A bona fide Stretford legend.