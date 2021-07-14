Top 5 highest paid football managers of all time

Modern football has seen a rise in the amount of money a club has to pay for a top manager. The value of having one of the best managers in football costs a lot of money, which is much deserved in all fairness. The highest-paid managers are often part of elite clubs – who employ these tacticians to keep winning silverware every season.

The Business Standard (TBS) takes a look at the top five highest-paid managers of all time and see how much they earn and perhaps point out if we think that is warranted or not.



1) Diego Simeone ( (Atletico Madrid, €43.2m)

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is the highest-paid manager. The La Liga team pay him €43.2m, almost twice of what Guardiola earns at Manchester City.

The zealous figure of Simeon has solidified the club over the years as they attempt to break the hegemony of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

The Argentine will complete ten years as the manager in 2022 when his current contract is slated to end. He has delivered two Uefa Europa League trophies and one La Liga title among other silverware for the outfit.

2) Pep Guardiola (Manchester City, €22m)

Pep Guardiola is clearly one of the most successful managers today in terms of success.

The Spaniard has used resources well to make Manchester City one of the most fearful teams in Europe. His spells with Barcelona and Bayern Munich have also been hugely successful.

As a result, the Cityzens, who otherwise don't have a lack of capital, pay Guardiola around €22.6m. This puts him at second place among the highest-earning managers of all time.

3) Zinedine Zidane (Former Real Madrid manager, €21m)

Honestly, if anyone deserves to be at the top of this list based on the amount of silverware he delivers and his win percentage, it should be Zinedine Zidane but Zizou comes in 3rd in the list of highest-paid football coaches ever.

Zidane's career as a manager up until now has been on par with his time as a player in regards to the sheer quality and class he has delivered. Zidane has been a manager for half a decade and people are already talking about him being one of the best managers ever!

The former Real Madrid boss is third on the list. It was his second time as a Madrid coach and that allowed him to earn €21 million.

Zizou led Madrid to 3 consecutive Champions League titles between 2015 and 2018. The French legend has been a manager for half a decade and a huge number of people are considering him as one of the best managers ever.

4) Antonio Conte (Former Inter Milan manager, €20m)

If there is a manager who specializes in winning domestic league titles, it would be Inter's former manager Antonio Conte.

He shocked everyone when he took the Inter Milan job but when the finances of the deal were revealed it became understandable why he accepted the job especially since the deal made him one of the highest-paid soccer coaches of all time.

His near success in his first season and Inter Milan's Scudetto after over a decade in Conte's second season all but justifies his insanely high salary of €20m per year.

Conte is currently one of the highest-paid football managers of all time and Inter fans don't care if he got paid double that amount as he managed to deliver that sweet Scudetto title as well as robbing Juventus of their 10th consecutive title!

5) Ernesto Valverde (Former Barcelona manager, €20m)

Next up on our list is Barcelona's former manager Ernesto Valverde. Valverde got paid a €20 million yearly salary.

Valverde won 3 major titles in his brief period with an aged Barcelona side. Barca's infamous 8-2 loss against Bayern Munich in the Champions League was one of the reasons for Valverde's departure.