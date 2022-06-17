Tigers suffer as chances go abegging

Sports

TBS Report
17 June, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 10:12 pm

Related News

Tigers suffer as chances go abegging

West Indies went into lunch at 159 for three, ahead by 56 runs. Brathwaite was unbeaten on 75 and partnered by Jermaine Blackwood (9*).

TBS Report
17 June, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 10:12 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Just like day one, Bangladesh bowlers were persistent in the morning session of day two without much reward. Captain Shakib Al Hasan got the solitary wicket in the session of Nkrumah Bonner with a brilliant arm ball. But the West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, who received two reprieves, has been standing like a rock. 

As many as six genuine chances have gone abegging in the first innings so far - four on day one and two in the morning session of day two. Brathwaite, who is looking good for yet another hundred, was dropped on zero by Mominul Haque. 

Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladesh's best bowler on day one, created two chances in consecutive deliveries but Litton Das was the culprit on both occasions. On the second occasion, the batter was Brathwaite again.

Bonner added 62 with Brathwaite but the former could've been run out on zero but Tamim Iqbal's throw was inaccurate.

Ebadot Hossain bowled brilliantly particularly in the morning session of day two and induced the outside-edge of Bonner's bat and the ball was gathered by keeper Nurul Hasan Sohan but no one heard a sound. 

Bonner was third time lucky when he edged one but the ball sneaked through the gap between the keeper and first slip where Najmul Hossain Shanto was stationed. No one went for the catch.

The right-hander was then excellently set up by Shakib and the arm ball got the better of him. Bonner made 36.

West Indies went into lunch at 159 for three, ahead by 56 runs. Brathwaite was unbeaten on 75 and partnered by Jermaine Blackwood (9*).

 

Cricket

West Indies Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

BYD has upped its game over the past two years with a range of EVs and higher-technology lithium iron phosphate batteries, allowing it to grab global market share. Photo: REUTERS

Who’s got it right on EVs: Musk or Buffett?

8h | Panorama
Government mulls over digital currency. What spurred the interest?

Government mulls over digital currency. What spurred the interest?

11h | Panorama
Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

11h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Delicious baked goodies for this Father’s Day

12h | Food

More Videos from TBS

US monetary policy putting a dent on your income

US monetary policy putting a dent on your income

45m | Videos
Covid's fourth wave has begun, experts warn

Covid's fourth wave has begun, experts warn

1h | Videos
Bangladesh makes record 6 ducks in an innings again

Bangladesh makes record 6 ducks in an innings again

3h | Videos
Mithila's first film 'Amanush' to be released soon

Mithila's first film 'Amanush' to be released soon

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh