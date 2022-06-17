Tigers suffer as chances go abegging

Just like day one, Bangladesh bowlers were persistent in the morning session of day two without much reward. Captain Shakib Al Hasan got the solitary wicket in the session of Nkrumah Bonner with a brilliant arm ball. But the West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, who received two reprieves, has been standing like a rock.

As many as six genuine chances have gone abegging in the first innings so far - four on day one and two in the morning session of day two. Brathwaite, who is looking good for yet another hundred, was dropped on zero by Mominul Haque.

Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladesh's best bowler on day one, created two chances in consecutive deliveries but Litton Das was the culprit on both occasions. On the second occasion, the batter was Brathwaite again.

Bonner added 62 with Brathwaite but the former could've been run out on zero but Tamim Iqbal's throw was inaccurate.

Ebadot Hossain bowled brilliantly particularly in the morning session of day two and induced the outside-edge of Bonner's bat and the ball was gathered by keeper Nurul Hasan Sohan but no one heard a sound.

Bonner was third time lucky when he edged one but the ball sneaked through the gap between the keeper and first slip where Najmul Hossain Shanto was stationed. No one went for the catch.

The right-hander was then excellently set up by Shakib and the arm ball got the better of him. Bonner made 36.

West Indies went into lunch at 159 for three, ahead by 56 runs. Brathwaite was unbeaten on 75 and partnered by Jermaine Blackwood (9*).