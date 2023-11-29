Tigers stay in hunt with two wickets in second session

Bangladesh bowlers asked a plenty of questions in the second session of the day's play and the hosts could've had a lot more than the two wickets that they got. New Zealand added 90 runs in this session losing the wickets of Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell.

Bangladesh didn't take the review when Mitchell was caught behind on nil, while also dropping a simple chance from Williamson after he had crossed fifty just before the break. Apart from those two straightforward misses, there were plenty of balls that beat the edge as well.

Mitchell came in and scored a brisk 41 after Shoriful removed a set Nicholls. Taijul had Mitchell stumped, but Williamson has held firm at one end. He looked untroubled completely until one Nayeem over towards the end of the session, when he was almost trapped lbw, then gloved one just short of leg gully and was dropped at midwicket. But he survived and will look to convert his score into a big one.

The visitors are 168/4 at Tea.