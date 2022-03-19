Tigers register first-ever win over SA in SA, win first ODI by 38 runs

Bangladesh, before that match, had lost all 19 matches against South Africa in South Africa but overcame the poor record to register their first-ever ODI win on South African soil. The visitors beat South Africa by 38 runs in the first ODI at SuperSport Park in Centurion and went 1-0 up in the three-match series. This was Bangladesh's first-ever win in any format against South Africa in their own backyard.

After being asked to bat first, Bangladesh registered their third-highest first-innings total in ODIs away from home (excluding neutral venues) against South Africa in the first ODI in Centurion. After a sedate start, the visitors posted 314 for seven thanks to some scintillating batting performance in the second half of the innings.

Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das and Yasir Ali starred with fifty-plus scores and their efforts were backed up by Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz's superb bowling display.

Shakib Al Hasan, the Bangladesh number three, top-scored with 77 off 64 with the help of seven fours and three sixes. He found an ally in Yasir Ali (50 off 44) who recorded his maiden fifty in international cricket. He added 115 off just 82 balls for the fourth wicket with Shakib and their partnership provided the much-needed impetus to Bangladesh's innings after a slow start.

Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das saw off the powerplay and then accelerated before the former got out for 41. They added 95 off 21.3 overs. Although Tamim missed his fifty, Litton Das (50 off 67) picked up his second fifty in three matches.

Mahmudullah (25 off 17) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (19 off 13) played two good cameos to help Bangladesh cross the 300-mark. The final 10 overs yielded 81 runs.

Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen picked up two wickets each while Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Andile Phehlukwayo took one apiece.

In reply, South Africa were restricted to 36 for three in the ninth over as Shoriful Islam sent back Janneman Malan and Taskin Ahmed got rid of Kyle Verreynne and Aiden Markram in the same over.

Then Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma did some consolidation and added 85 off 107 balls for the fourth wicket before a Shoriful bumper got the better of the latter. Bavuma scored 31.

Dussen and David Miller tried to keep up with the required run rate but it kept on going up. Miller was aggressive right from the beginning and the partnership between him and Dussen gave the hosts a glimmer of hope. They added 70 in 10.4 overs before Taskin sent the latter back in the shed courtesy of a brilliant grab at deep backward square leg by Yasir.

South Africa required 124 runs from 12.5 overs after Dussen fell as the fifth batter for a well-played 86. It became more difficult for South Africa as the required run rate put pressure on the hosts. Miller played a blistering knock of 79 off 57 but it was never going to be enough.

Taskin was the pick of the bowlers with three for 36, breaking the backbone of the South African line-up. Mehidy Hasan Miraz too picked up four wickets towards the end.