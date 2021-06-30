Tigers reach Harare ahead of a long tour

Team Bangladesh reached the Zimbabwean capital Harare early on Wednesday for a long tour where they will be playing a one-off Test, three ODIs and three T20Is against the host at the Harare Sports Club.

Rangana Herath and Ashwell Prince, newly-appointed Bangladesh's spin-bowling and batting consultants, respectively, have also joined the team in Doha and Johannesburg, respectively.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and left-handed opener Shadman Islam will join the team in Harare later today, said the media department of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The Tigers had a Covid-19 test after arriving in Harare. They won't have to maintain any specific quarantine period there. Before taking the flight from Dhaka, all the members of the Bangladesh team had to undergo another Covid-19 Test.

The Tigers will conduct their first training session in Harare on July 1.

In the first phase, all 18 members of the Bangladesh Test squad left Dhaka while the players who will play ODIs, will leave Dhaka on July 9, and the players who will only take part in T20Is will fly on July 16.

For this series, Bangladesh selectors brought Nurul Hasan Sohan back to all the three formats of the game after a gap of three years, while Shamim Hossain came as the new face, who will only play T20Is.

Bangladesh's T20I captain Mahmudullah Riyad has been added to the Test squad. He was initially omitted from the red-ball team.

The series will begin with the one-off Test on July 7 while three ODIs will take place on July 16, 18 and 20 and the T20Is will be played on July 23, 25 and 27, respectively.

Test and ODIs will start at 1.30 pm (Bangladesh time) while T20Is will commence at 4.30 pm (Bangladesh time).

Bangladesh Test squad:

Muminul Haque (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Shdman Islam, Saif Hassan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mahmudullah Riyad, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehedy Hasan Miraz, Taizul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed Rahi, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain and Shoriful Islam.

In: Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan and Naeem Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad

Out: Mohammad Mithun.