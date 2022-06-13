Tigers pleased with their preparation ahead of WI Test series

Sports

BSS
13 June, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 07:23 pm

Related News

Tigers pleased with their preparation ahead of WI Test series

The reason for their contentment over the preparation was the three-day practice game, which though ended with a draw, Bangladesh batters and bowlers used to good effect.

BSS
13 June, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 07:23 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh players appeared to be satisfied with their preparation for the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies, with the first game starting next Thursday at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

The reason for their contentment over the preparation was the three-day practice game, which though ended with a draw, Bangladesh batters and bowlers used to good effect. Normally Bangladesh don't get enough chance to play the three-day game more often during their away tour as they had to be satisfied with a two-day practice game.

But what would make Bangladesh concerned in the form of Mominul Haque who continued his habit to be out on single-digit figures. After being out on 0 in the first innings, Mominul, who stepped down as Bangladesh captain just ahead of this series made 4.

Bangladesh declared their first innings on 310-7, thanks to a 162 not out of Tamim Iqbal. Najmul Hossain Shanto made 54 while Nurul Hasan Sohan added 35. West Indies declared their innings on 359-8.

The Tigers meanwhile would be more elated by the form of Mustafizur Rahman who snared three wickets in this match alongside Ebadot Hossain. Mustafizur had never played Test cricket in West Indies and England where Dukes balls are used to play the longer version format. So his three wickets would give Bangladesh an additional boost.

"Everyone gears up well for the Test series after a good practice game," Pacer Ebadot Hossain said in a video message sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

"Batters did really well with Tamim Iqbal scoring 150 plus runs. Shanto made a half-century. We had also done well in our bowling. Mustafizur joined us today and got two wickets in his first over. He had taken three wickets. We enjoyed this three-day game. Hopefully, we can do well in the Test series."

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / BD vs WI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The pandemic could finally turn remote work into a permanent reality but managers are eager for a return to office. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s futurist bookshelf needs Alvin Toffler 

8h | Panorama
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

9h | Panorama
GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

8h | Brands
Walton fridges: Modern technology for fresh food

Walton fridges: Modern technology for fresh food

9h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How much financial damage was done by Sitakunda fire?

How much financial damage was done by Sitakunda fire?

2h | Videos
Zayed Khan did not disturb me: Moushumi

Zayed Khan did not disturb me: Moushumi

3h | Videos
Find out how to dress in the new office

Find out how to dress in the new office

4h | Videos
South City's initiative to free Dhaka from pollution, traffic jams

South City's initiative to free Dhaka from pollution, traffic jams

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

3
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?