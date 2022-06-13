Tigers pleased with their preparation ahead of WI Test series

Bangladesh players appeared to be satisfied with their preparation for the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies, with the first game starting next Thursday at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

The reason for their contentment over the preparation was the three-day practice game, which though ended with a draw, Bangladesh batters and bowlers used to good effect. Normally Bangladesh don't get enough chance to play the three-day game more often during their away tour as they had to be satisfied with a two-day practice game.

But what would make Bangladesh concerned in the form of Mominul Haque who continued his habit to be out on single-digit figures. After being out on 0 in the first innings, Mominul, who stepped down as Bangladesh captain just ahead of this series made 4.

Bangladesh declared their first innings on 310-7, thanks to a 162 not out of Tamim Iqbal. Najmul Hossain Shanto made 54 while Nurul Hasan Sohan added 35. West Indies declared their innings on 359-8.

The Tigers meanwhile would be more elated by the form of Mustafizur Rahman who snared three wickets in this match alongside Ebadot Hossain. Mustafizur had never played Test cricket in West Indies and England where Dukes balls are used to play the longer version format. So his three wickets would give Bangladesh an additional boost.

"Everyone gears up well for the Test series after a good practice game," Pacer Ebadot Hossain said in a video message sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

"Batters did really well with Tamim Iqbal scoring 150 plus runs. Shanto made a half-century. We had also done well in our bowling. Mustafizur joined us today and got two wickets in his first over. He had taken three wickets. We enjoyed this three-day game. Hopefully, we can do well in the Test series."