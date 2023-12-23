Tigers' pacers a perfect 10 as Kiwis all out for 98 in 3rd ODI

Bangladesh's pacers took all 10 New Zealand wickets in the 3rd and final ODI at Napier on Saturday.

Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Soumya Sarkar all managed to take three wickets each while Mustafizur Rahman took one wicket to ensure Bangladesh dominated the first innings.

As a result. the Tigers have dismissed the Kiwis for 98, their lowest ODI total against Bangladesh and have a chance of winning their first ODI against the hosts on their home turf.

This was only the second time Bangladesh's pacers have managed to take all 10 wickets in an ODI with the first one coming against Ireland earlier this year.

After winning the toss, captain Najmul Hossain Shanto chose to bowl first on a surface that had plenty of grass along with overcast conditions.

That resulted in the Bangladesh opening pacers - Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib - getting the better of the Kiwi top-order batters.

While Shoriful kept things tight at one end, it was Sakib who got two wickets - Rachin Ravindra (8 runs from 12 balls) and Henry Nicholls (1 run from 12 balls) - in his first spell.

Captain Shanto saw the conditions assisting pace bowlers and even brought Soumya Sarkar on for a few overs.

But soon Shoriful was brought back into the attack and he rewarded his captain with three wickets - New Zealand captain Tom Latham (21 runs from 34 balls). Will Young (26 runs from 43 balls) and Mark Chapman (2 runs from 8 balls) - in his second spell.

Things got from bad to worse for the Black Caps as Shanto brought back Sakib for a second spell and he took the wicket of Tom Blundell who scored 4 from 17 balls.

Shanto continued with Soumya from the other end and he got in on the act by dismissing three lower-order batters - debutant Josh Clarkson (16 runs from 23 balls), Adam Milne (4 runs from 20 balls) and Adithya Ashok (10 runs from 12 balls).

Although Mustafizur Rahman was the least impressive of the fast bowlers in conditions that didn't really suit him, he managed to take the final wicket of William O'Rourke who managed just 1 run from 5 balls.