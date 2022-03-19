Tigers' miraculous 2022 run continues

As miraculous as it gets, 2022 remains to be 'the' year of Tigers.

The year began with Bangladesh's first ever match win in the Kiwi soil beating New Zealand in the first Test.

Just a couple of months later, the Tigers have picked up their first ever win in any format against the Proteas in the South Africa soil.

The visitors Bangladesh dominated over the in-form hosts South Africa - who beat India 3-0 recently at Home - in the first ODI to win it by 38 runs.

With this victory, the Tigers further stretch their top position in ICC ODI Super League having 15-points difference over the second-placed England with an extra match being played. Unarguably, this proves Bangladesh in ODI is a fighting force to reckon with.

When the going gets tough, the tough does not get going rather Shakib Al Hasan does. Undoubtedly, Shakib is the biggest superstar of Bangladesh's sporting sector. Never should the people of this country doubt his ability and that has once again been proved with him scoring big when the team needed his service the most.

Yasir Ali Chowdhury has to be that student who does not get to answer questions much but when the correct opportunity arrives, he makes the best use of it. Exactly that is what he did yesterday with a quick and incredible half-century complementing with Shakib amazingly.

Litton Kumer Das and Tamim Iqbal's opening partnership was the least talking point from yesterday's match but that is what in reality set the momentum for the team; although they could have consumed lesser deliveries.

Taskin Ahmed in SENA conditions is a bowler no team would like to face. The resurrected and rejuvenated Taskin has proved once again his capability with 40 dot balls out of the 60 deliveries he bowled and three important wickets including the one of dangerous Rassie van der Dussen.

Cricket is a team game and when the players in the team complement each other with their roles, that is when a team gets over the glory line and reach the epitome of success. Tamim Iqbal's men have been able to do so in the first ODI of the series and it was clockwork stuff for them to grab a win.

A fan can only hope the Tigers carry on their hot form in ODIs and the spirited mentality in the second ODI of the series on Sunday, which is the Pink Day ODI at Johannesburg.