Tigers lose 4 quick wickets on day 5, on the brink of second-lowest score in Tests

Sports

TBS Report
04 April, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 02:38 pm

Photo: CSA
Photo: CSA

Bangladesh have lost 4 wickets in the first 6 overs on day 5. And now they are on the brink of their lowest total in Test cricket. 

Mushfiqur Rahim was the first to go in the very first over of the day. He was trapped LBW off Keshav Maharaj for a duck. 

Litton Das and Yasir Ali soon followed him in the next few overs without adding many runs on the board. 

Litton was caught at mid-on and Yasir was bowled by Maharaj who already took a five-for in the innings. 

Miraz then came to the crease only to be caught at slip for a duck. 

At one point, they were reduced to 33 for 7.

Najmul Hossain Shanto is unbeaten at the crease with Taskin Ahmed at the time of writing this report. 

Bangladesh's lowest score in Test cricket is 43 against West Indies in 2018 in Antigua. And the second-lowest is 62 against Sri Lanka in 2007.

Tigers still need 238 runs to win the match but that seems like a target far far away.

