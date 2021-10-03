Tigers to leave for Oman on time despite cyclone concerns

Bangladesh cricket team to leave for Oman on Sunday to participate in the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup. The flight could've been delayed due to a tropical cyclone 'Shaheen' that is bearing on Oman but the Bangladeshi touring party scheduled to depart on time.

The cyclone prompted the authorities of the Muscat International Airport to delay the scheduled flights. A tweet from the official Twitter handle of Muscat International Airport read, "We would like to inform you that all flights to and from Muscat International Airport have been postponed and rescheduled to a later date in the evening or until further notice."

Therefore, the Bangladesh team will not land in that airport despite leaving on time. Instead, they will land in Salalah International Airport.

The matter has been confirmed to The Business Standard (TBS) by an official of the logistics department of the BCB and an official of Biman Bangladesh.

Much to the relief of the Bangladesh camp, all of the members who boarded the plane for Oman at 10.45 pm on Sunday have tested negative for Covid-19. Samples from the players and staff were collected on Saturday and all of them have returned negative results.

Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman are currently in the UAE, playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for their respective franchises. The duo will join the Bangladesh contingent on October 9.

The matter has been confirmed to The Business Standard (TBS) by BCB's chief physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury. "Everyone has returned negative results. They are leaving for Oman tonight."

After reaching Oman, Bangladesh will have to stay in room quarantine for a day. The cricketers will then get four sessions to practice. After a four-day training in Oman, Bangladesh will leave for the United Arab Emirates on October 9.

Mahmudullah's team will practice there on October 11 after a one-day quarantine. Bangladesh will return to Oman on October 15 after playing two warm-up matches against Sri Lanka on October 12 and Ireland on October 14 respectively.

After a solitary training session on October 16, Mahmudullah's men will face Scotland in their opening match of the World Cup the next day. Bangladesh will play two more matches in the qualifying round- against Oman and Papua New Guinea on October 19 and 21 respectively.

Bangladesh will head to the UAE on October 22 if they qualify for the main stage. After undergoing a one-day in-room quarantine, Bangladesh will start training ahead of the Super 12s.

