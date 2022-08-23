Tigers leave country for Asia Cup

Taskin and Bijoy, however, couldn't fly due to visa complications. Taskin informed that the arrival of their visas was delayed and that they would fly to UAE along with support staff tomorrow.

The Bangladesh cricket team has left the country today to take part in the upcoming Asia Cup, starting on August 27 in the United Arab Emirates.

All of the members except fast bowler Taskin Ahmed and opening batter Anamul Haque Bijoy boarded today's flight for the tournament.

Taskin and Bijoy, however, couldn't fly due to visa complications. Taskin informed that the arrival of their visas was delayed and that they would fly to UAE along with support staff tomorrow.

Naim Sheikh, who played his last T20I match at home against Afghanistan before being dropped due to poor form, was drafted into the side following his century with the Bangladesh A side in the West Indies. He will join the side in Dubai from St Lucia on Tuesday, a BCB official said.

Newly-appointed T20 technical consultant Sridharan Sriram will be in charge of the Tigers at the Asia Cup as Russell Domingo was relieved from the T20 duties and only retained for Test and ODI format.

Bangladesh are drawn into Group B along with Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. Even though the tournament starts on August 27, Bangladesh will play their first match on August 30 against Afghanistan at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh had played in the finals in all three of the last four Asia Cups, starting in 2012 on the country's soil. Shakib, Mushfiqur's hearts were broken when Bangladesh lost the ODI format final match to Pakistan by just two runs. They had also lost to India in 2016 when the Asia Cup was held in T20 format.

In 2018, again in the Asia Cup final of the ODI format, the dream was shattered after losing to India. This year the Asia Cup will be held in T20 format to give the teams the best preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

