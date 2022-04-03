Tigers fight back as SA lose 4 wickets in action-packed second session

Having been 174 ahead at lunch, South Africa would have wanted a dominating session, but they have come second-best in the action-packed second session, adding only 52 runs at less than 2 runs per over. They lost Elgar, Petersen, Bavuma and Verryenne in the bargain.

Bangladesh were disciplined, with Mehidy holding one end up and their catching was outstanding.

Taskin began the wicket fest by sending a well-set Elgar back to the pavilion for 64.

Keegan Pietersen soon followed the skipper thanks to a fine catch by Mahmudul Hasan Joy at short leg.

Bavuma was the next to go, and this time Yasir Ali who dropped a few catches in the match, took a one-handed screamer low to his left. The on-air comms - Neil McKenzie and Vernon Philander were gobsmacked by that take.

Kyle Verreynne was dismissed for 6, this time too a fine catch by Shadman Islam.

As such, South Africa are 226 runs ahead with 5 wickets in hand.

That's quite a handy lead on a pitch that is increasingly helping the tweakers, but the hosts need more runs and some time to bowl Bangladesh out in their second dig.