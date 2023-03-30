Tigers eyeing back-to-back clean sweeps

The Tigers are currently enjoying their second-longest unbeaten streak in international cricket. They are eight matches unbeaten and will be looking to make it nine going into the final T20I against Ireland on Friday. Bangladesh's longest unbeaten run came in 2006-07 when they won 10 consecutive matches - nine ODIs and one T20I.

Apart from trying to maintain their unbeaten streak, the Tigers' head coach Chandika Hathurasingha will eye a personal milestone in this match. Hathurasingha is just one victory away from his half-century of victories as Bangladesh's head coach.

He bagged 41 wins in his first tenure as the Tigers' head coach from 2014 to 2017. And now he has won eight matches so far in 11 matches. Russell Domingo, who recently departed from the role, managed to win 43 matches with the Tigers in his tenure.

This will also be Bangladesh's first-ever back-to-back T20I clean sweep if they manage to win Friday's battle.

Apart from the milestones, Bangladesh's intention will be to end the series on a high and continue to play the aggressive brand of cricket that they have introduced. A few tweaks in the playing XI are expected but the Tigers' skipper Shakib Al Hasan ensured the hunger will be there.

"No chance of us being complacent. We might try a few new players but they'll be just as hungry to do well," Shakib said after the second T20I.

"If we want to be a great side, we have to go out there and express ourselves from ball one. That's what we discussed and agreed that's how we're going to play. When you go to Australia or England, they always try to win 3-0 if they're up 2-0, we'll try the same," Shakib's statement was pretty bold comparing his side with the likes of Australia and England.

But that's what he has done. He led Bangladesh to a clean sweep over the white ball champions just a few weeks ago and now they're on the brink of another clean sweep in a format which was considered 'the weakest' by team management and even the new coach.

"He always wants to dominate. He is trying to spread that in the team so that we dominate and play like Tigers. We will be fearless. We will play with positive intent, we may win or lose but if we can carry this, we will be successful," Rony Talukdar said when he was asked about Shakib's message before the T20Is.

"As a team, we are trying to continue with aggressive cricket as the team management has told us," the message has been clear from team Tigers.

There will be a change or two in the playing XI. Shoriful Islam may get his chance in the side while leg-spinner Rishad Hossain can be another addition in the bowling attack.

The match begins at 2 pm BST.