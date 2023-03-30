Tigers eyeing back-to-back clean sweeps

Sports

TBS Report
30 March, 2023, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 11:33 pm

Related News

Tigers eyeing back-to-back clean sweeps

Apart from trying to maintain their unbeaten streak, the Tigers’ head coach Chandika Hathurasingha will eye a personal milestone in this match. Hathurasingha is just one victory away from his half-century of victories as Bangladesh’s head coach. 

TBS Report
30 March, 2023, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 11:33 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The Tigers are currently enjoying their second-longest unbeaten streak in international cricket. They are eight matches unbeaten and will be looking to make it nine going into the final T20I against Ireland on Friday. Bangladesh's longest unbeaten run came in 2006-07 when they won 10 consecutive matches - nine ODIs and one T20I. 

Apart from trying to maintain their unbeaten streak, the Tigers' head coach Chandika Hathurasingha will eye a personal milestone in this match. Hathurasingha is just one victory away from his half-century of victories as Bangladesh's head coach. 

He bagged 41 wins in his first tenure as the Tigers' head coach from 2014 to 2017. And now he has won eight matches so far in 11 matches. Russell Domingo, who recently departed from the role, managed to win 43 matches with the Tigers in his tenure.

This will also be Bangladesh's first-ever back-to-back T20I clean sweep if they manage to win Friday's battle.

Apart from the milestones, Bangladesh's intention will be to end the series on a high and continue to play the aggressive brand of cricket that they have introduced. A few tweaks in the playing XI are expected but the Tigers' skipper Shakib Al Hasan ensured the hunger will be there.

"No chance of us being complacent. We might try a few new players but they'll be just as hungry to do well," Shakib said after the second T20I.

"If we want to be a great side, we have to go out there and express ourselves from ball one. That's what we discussed and agreed that's how we're going to play. When you go to Australia or England, they always try to win 3-0 if they're up 2-0, we'll try the same," Shakib's statement was pretty bold comparing his side with the likes of Australia and England.

But that's what he has done. He led Bangladesh to a clean sweep over the white ball champions just a few weeks ago and now they're on the brink of another clean sweep in a format which was considered 'the weakest' by team management and even the new coach. 

"He always wants to dominate. He is trying to spread that in the team so that we dominate and play like Tigers. We will be fearless. We will play with positive intent, we may win or lose but if we can carry this, we will be successful," Rony Talukdar said when he was asked about Shakib's message before the T20Is.

"As a team, we are trying to continue with aggressive cricket as the team management has told us," the message has been clear from team Tigers.

There will be a change or two in the playing XI. Shoriful Islam may get his chance in the side while leg-spinner Rishad Hossain can be another addition in the bowling attack.

The match begins at 2 pm BST. 

Cricket

BD vs IRE / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Chandika Hathurusingha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Paradise Kingfisher. Photo: John Cornforth

Into the world of avian tail feathers

14h | Earth
Kishoreganj produces around 1,500 metric tons of dried fish yearly. Of this, more than 800 metric tons are produced in Kuliarchar Das Para Dangi. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A fishing village by Kalni river: The charm and economics of Das Para Shutki Dangi

16h | Panorama
Masum Billah, Journalist, Sketch: TBS

Where are we with the Myanmar case at the ICJ?

15h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Policymakers keep solving the wrong banking problem

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

2h | TBS SPORTS
Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

5h | TBS World
People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

7h | TBS Stories
The price of dates has increased by Tk 50-250 per kg

The price of dates has increased by Tk 50-250 per kg

8h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

3
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year