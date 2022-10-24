Tigers comfortably on top, Netherlands 6 down before rain

TBS Report
24 October, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 01:02 pm

If they manage to win, this will be Bangladesh's first victory in T20 World Cup proper after 15 years. 

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh are comfortably on top against Netherlands in Hobart as they sent six Dutch batters back to the pavilion inside 13 overs.

Rain came in to interrupt the play as Netherlands' score says 66/6 after 12.5 overs. 

DLS par score is 98, Netherlands are behind by 32 runs.

Rain was threatening to arrive from the start, was going start-stop when it did arrive. But this time, the intensity upped and the groundstaff get on the cover with more urgency.

Bangladesh pacers have looked good and have picked up wickets at regular intervals. The running also has hurt Netherlands.

After Taskin's two-wicket first over, two Dutch batters were run out in the fourth over. Shakib and Hasan Mahmud picked up a wicket each. 

If they manage to win, this will be Bangladesh's first victory in T20 World Cup proper after 15 years. 

 

 

