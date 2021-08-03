Tigers' chance to pounce on depleted Aussies

Bangladesh's rare T20I series against Australia begins today. Rare, because it will be the first time Bangladesh and Australia are meeting in a bilateral T20I series - their previous four matches have all come in the T20 World Cup.

Australia have won all the previous four matches but it would be no surprise to see that record slip over in the coming days. They have a depleted and inexperienced batting side while the hosts will be eager to hurt the visitors' pride by winning a few matches, and if possible, keep the trophy home.

Also, Australia will be without their key players - Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins. They opted out of the tour due to injury and/or personal problems.

But the series is not going to be easy for either team, not by any means. Five matches played across seven days with two sets of back-to-back matches will definitely take a toll on the players. The inexperienced Aussie side led by Mathew Wade will try to make the best use of the conditions before the all-important T20 World Cup in October in UAE, which will be played in similar conditions.

Bangladesh's batters vs Australia's bowlers

The series will hugely be decided by how the Bangladeshi batters, especially the top order, performs against the quality bowling attack of Australia. Australia have the likes of Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood and Moises Henriques in their side who are very much capable of destroying a batting line-up within a blink of an eye.

Bangladesh are also missing some of their key batters in the series - Tamim and Liton due to injury and Mushfiq due to not being in the bio-bubble. It will be interesting to see how the rather inexperienced opening duo face Starc and Hazlewood early in the innings. If Liton or Naim get injured as there is no proper backup opener in the side but coach Russell Domingo has alluded to Shakib Al Hasan or Mohammad Mithun opening the innings if such an unfortunate case arises.

"While Australia are missing some of their key players in the batting lineup, we will also be missing Tamim, Liton and Mushfiq for sure. They have a strong and world-class bowling line up and it will be a huge test for our batters to play well against them," skipper Mahmudullah said during a virtual press brief on Monday.

But he also mentioned that the openers have been given the freedom to play their own way.

"It's important that the openers play with complete freedom and the team management has allowed them to do so," the skipper added.

Spinners to make the difference

Bangladesh head coach Domingo said he expected "a traditional Dhaka wicket" during the series. The spinners will play a vital role all throughout the series in making a difference. The hosts may look to bolster the spin attack compared to what they used in Zimbabwe.

Shakib is an obvious choice in the squad. Nasum Ahmed and Taijul Islam may also get their chances during the series as well. Allrounder Mosaddek Hossain and Afif Hossain are there as part-time spinning options for team Tigers.

"I know we have to face quality spinners. We've no doubt that they will bowl a lot of overs," said Aussie all-rounder Turner.

Australia also have a number of quality spinners on their side. Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar and Ashton Turner are pretty much capable of doing the job when needed. The spotlight though will be on the leg spinner Adam Zampa since Bangladesh batters have a poor record against them.

Youngsters' time to shine

Both teams will play a number of youngsters and this will be their best opportunity to shine and cement their place in the squad in absence of the key players.

Naim and Soumya will give their absolute best to cement their positions up the order in the absence of Tamim and Liton. Mahmudullah will be promoting himself up due to the absence of Mushfiqur Rahim which opens the door for Afif or Sohan to come in as finishers and make an impact when the team needs them the most. Shamim Hossain has been in the spotlight after he made a scintillating debut in the Zimbabwe series. All eyes will be on him to see how good he performs against a stiffer opposition in Australia.

Mahmudullah however has backed Afif and Sohan as finishers and said the hype surrounding Shamim is okay as long as he keeps his head down and plays his game.

"Sohan and Afif have all the qualities to play the finisher's role and they have been in good form. I'm keeping my full faith in them," Mahmudullah said.

Aussie skipper Mathew Wade believes the series is an audition for the upcoming T20 world cup and the youngsters on his side will give their absolute best whenever they get a chance. Their inexperienced lineup may as well surprise everyone, Wade believes,

"All fringe players, every time they get an opportunity it's an audition. Sometimes walking out, you know you only have a couple of chances to nail your spot down. I'm speaking from experience there. Every time you walk out, there's pressure and you want to do your best but it's probably more of an audition than previous tours," Wade said.

All the matches will begin at 6 pm BDST though there is a chance that thunderstorms could impact the matches.