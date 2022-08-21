Tigers' catching woes continue in first intra-squad warm-up game

The Tigers, preparing for the Asia Cup T20 tournament, split into two teams played their first match scenario warm-up game today at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium where Afif Hossain-led Green team beat Shakib Al Hasan-led Red team by four wickets.



The result however was not an important one as the team management wanted the batters and bowlers to get more than one chance to bat or bowl in a bid to rectify their mistakes. So, most of the batters batted twice in the game.



While batting and bowling still didn't look up to the mark, the fielding will give Bangladesh definitely a severe headache. For the last three or four years, the fielding was a source of concern for the team as they lost several matches due to putting down important catches.



In today's practice game also, the fielders dropped at least three chances.

However, opting to bat first, the Red team posted 165-7 in 20 overs but the target for Green was 148 which they overhauled with just one ball to spare, making 150-6.



Anamul Haque Bijoy, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan got a chance to bat twice. Among them, only Shakib and Mahedi did well.

Shakib, the captain of the red team, returned to dressing room for the first time after scoring 17 runs from 13 balls, but came into bat late order and played a whirlwind knock of 24 ball-36, that included three sixes.



Shakib was caught by Afif at cover while dealing with pacer Ebadot Hossain's slower ball for the first time. No one could get him out the second time. Rather, his inside-out shot off Taskin's delivery caught everyone's eye. Apart from that, the way Shakib blasted the ball through mid-wicket before being hit on the head by Ebadot's bouncer was also a sight to behold.



Opening is the headache for Bangladesh before the Asia Cup. Anamul Haque Bijoy however is believed to resolve the problem in T20 cricket too but the opener of the red team was dismissed for four runs for the first time by Taskin. In the second chance, he made 19 off 10 with two sixes.

Mosaddek Hossain Saikat contributed 30 off 17.



Mahedi who batted for the Red team for the first time and out with duck, batted later for Green Team and blasted 31 off 16 with seven fours. For Green team, Mushfiqur scored 22 but Mahmudullah made just 12.



Meanwhile, youth team cricketer Robin sprung a surprise by scoring run-a-ball-24 for Green team while Mehidy Hasan Miraz who came into the opening with him, scored 29 off 21 balls. Green team captain Afif Hossain failed to score, being out on eight runs. Later, when he returned, he was run out for one run. After a long time, Saifuddin left his mark by scoring 26 off 17 with three fours and one six.

In the bowling, Taskin and Nasum Ahmed claimed two wickets for 42 and 21 runs respectively for the Green Team. Shakib and Hasan Murad shared two wickets each for the red team.