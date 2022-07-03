Tigers bowl first in second T20I, make two changes to playing XI

Sports

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 11:34 pm

Related News

Tigers bowl first in second T20I, make two changes to playing XI

Spinner Nasum Ahmed has made way for fast bowler Taskin Ahmed who has returned from an injury. Munim Shahriar has been left out and all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain has found a place in the XI.

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 11:34 pm
Tigers bowl first in second T20I, make two changes to playing XI

The West Indies have won the toss and elected to bat first in the second T20I in Roseau. The first T20I yesterday was called off due to persistent rain after Bangladesh had batted 13 overs in a 14-over game.

Spinner Nasum Ahmed has made way for fast bowler Taskin Ahmed who has returned from an injury. Munim Shahriar has been left out and all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain has found a place in the XI.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Anamul Haque, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

West Indies (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

11h | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

11h | Mode
Stefan Dercon, a Professor of Economics at the University of Oxford and former Chief Economist of the Department of International Development (DFID). Illustration: TBS

Renewing the ‘elite bargain’ for Bangladesh’s future growth

14h | Panorama
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Is the Western intention to defeat Russia through Ukraine successful?

Is the Western intention to defeat Russia through Ukraine successful?

54m | Videos
Tattoo industry growing in Bangladesh

Tattoo industry growing in Bangladesh

54m | Videos
Ukraine to receive huge arms consignment

Ukraine to receive huge arms consignment

1h | Videos
Warren Buffett's 10 tips to get rich

Warren Buffett's 10 tips to get rich

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years