Tigers bowl first in second T20I, make two changes to playing XI

The West Indies have won the toss and elected to bat first in the second T20I in Roseau. The first T20I yesterday was called off due to persistent rain after Bangladesh had batted 13 overs in a 14-over game.

Spinner Nasum Ahmed has made way for fast bowler Taskin Ahmed who has returned from an injury. Munim Shahriar has been left out and all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain has found a place in the XI.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Anamul Haque, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

West Indies (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh