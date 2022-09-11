Tigers to begin World Cup preparation Monday

The Bangladesh national cricket team is set to start their preparation for the upcoming tri-nation series and T20 World Cup on Monday under the supervision of the team's technical consultant Sridharan Sriram.

The India-born coach will reach Dhaka on Sunday after which he will kick start his training session with a selective group in which some additional players along with the players who played the Asia Cup will be included, said a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official.

The goal is to select a quality squad for the T20 World Cup as Bangladesh are eying their first victory in the main tournament after 2007. Bangladesh's only victory in the main World Cup came against West Indies in 2007 thanks to a blitzkrieg knock of Mohammad Ashraful.

In the last tournament also, Bangladesh lost all of their matches after overcoming the qualifying round somehow. This time, however, they moved to the main tournament directly.

Sriram will have three-day special training with those players before the selectors announce the team for the World Cup on 14 September, the last date of the team announcement as per ICC timeframe.

Bangladesh will leave the country on 30 September --firstly they will move to New Zealand for a tri-nation series which will also involve Pakistan apart from hosts New Zealand.

BCB selector Habibul Bashar said that the tri-nation series won't be the preparation platform for the World Cup, rather they will take the tournament as seriously as they will take the showpiece event.

"There will be no experiment in the tri-nation series. We'll play that series to achieve our best result," Bashar said here yesterday.

Bangladesh were supposed to set up a week-long conditioning camp in Adelaide, Australia after the tri-nation series, but they backed out from the decision, considering players' hectic schedule.

They will, however, play two warm-up matches against Afghanistan and SouthbAfrica on 17 and 19 October as part of their preparation ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh will start their World Cup mission on 24 October, taking on the runners-up of Group-A in Hobart. Their second match is against South Africa in Sydney on 27 October after which they will face off Group-B champions at the Gabba in Brisbane on 30 October. Bangladesh then will take on subcontinent powerhouse India on 2 November and Pakistan on 6 November. Adelaide will host both of the matches.