Tigers bat first in first Super 12 match against Netherlands

Sports

TBS Report
24 October, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 09:52 am

Related News

Tigers bat first in first Super 12 match against Netherlands

"We've got here late but we've had good preparation in New Zealand," said skipper Shakib Al Hasan at the toss.

TBS Report
24 October, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 09:52 am
Tigers bat first in first Super 12 match against Netherlands

Bangladesh lost the toss and will bat first in pursuit of their first victory in a T20 World Cup match in 15 years at Hobart. 

"We've got here late but we've had good preparation in New Zealand," said skipper Shakib Al Hasan at the toss. 

"Our fast bowling group has been doing really well, they have improved a lot. Apart from my performance, how I guide the team will be really important since we've got many youngsters in this team," he added.

Mehidy Miraz, Shoriful Islam and Ebadot are not playing in the match as Najmul Hossain Shanto and Soumya Sarkar get a chance to open the batting for the Tigers.

Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards was confident when he said he wanted to win against Bangladesh.

"We've seen the teams do well chasing and the weather will help us with that as well. Now it is about competing and getting a few wins," he said. 

Banadesh (playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Netherlands (playing XI): Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Cricket / T20 World Cup

Bangladesh Cricket Team / T20 World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

59m | Brands
Google releases the all new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

Google releases the all new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

2h | Brands
Syed Mahbubur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Banks under liquidity stress, 2023 will be a more challenging year: MTBL MD

3h | Panorama
A booby-trapped management lesson: What managers can learn from revolutionaries

A booby-trapped management lesson: What managers can learn from revolutionaries

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Taskin gives Bangladesh a dream start with ball

Taskin gives Bangladesh a dream start with ball

39m | Sports
Key factors of Bangladesh vs Netherlands match

Key factors of Bangladesh vs Netherlands match

14h | Videos
Muslin sarees in Narayanganj can thank fine threads produced in Comilla

Muslin sarees in Narayanganj can thank fine threads produced in Comilla

16h | Videos
Actor Fazlur Rahman Babu's analysis of India-Pakistan match

Actor Fazlur Rahman Babu's analysis of India-Pakistan match

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning