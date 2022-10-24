Tigers bat first in first Super 12 match against Netherlands

Bangladesh lost the toss and will bat first in pursuit of their first victory in a T20 World Cup match in 15 years at Hobart.

"We've got here late but we've had good preparation in New Zealand," said skipper Shakib Al Hasan at the toss.

"Our fast bowling group has been doing really well, they have improved a lot. Apart from my performance, how I guide the team will be really important since we've got many youngsters in this team," he added.

Mehidy Miraz, Shoriful Islam and Ebadot are not playing in the match as Najmul Hossain Shanto and Soumya Sarkar get a chance to open the batting for the Tigers.

Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards was confident when he said he wanted to win against Bangladesh.

"We've seen the teams do well chasing and the weather will help us with that as well. Now it is about competing and getting a few wins," he said.

Banadesh (playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Netherlands (playing XI): Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren