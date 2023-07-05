Tigers asked to bat first in ODI series opener

Bangladesh have been asked to bat first against Afghanistan in the first ODI at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Afif Hossain has been brought back into the playing XI as the Tigers made a couple of changes from their last ODI against Ireland in May. Afif is set to bat at number seven. Mehidy Hasan Miraz will bat at eight.

Shakib Al Hasan also returned to the side after his injury while Taskin Ahmed made a comeback to the ODI XI.

Afghanistan made one change from their 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka: Gulbadin Naib out as Mohammad Saleem making his debut.

Bangladesh Playing XI: 1 Tamim Iqbal (capt), 2 Litton Das, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Shakib Al Hasan, 6 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 7 Afif Hossain, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Hasan Mahmud

Afghanistan Playing XI: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 5 Mohammad Nabi, 6 Najibullah Zadran, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 9 Fazalhaq Farooqi, 10 Azmatullah Omarzai, 11 Mohammad Saleem