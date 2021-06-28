Three SL cricketers suspended for breaching bio-bubble during England tour

Sports

28 June, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2021, 06:37 pm

Three SL cricketers suspended for breaching bio-bubble during England tour

Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka were seen roaming the streets of Durham after the final T20 international on Sunday night, which Sri Lanka lost by a massive 89 runs.

Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday suspended three players, including batsman Kusal Mendis and wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella, for breaching the bio-bubble during their ongoing tour of England and ordered their immediate return to the country.

The two, along with opener Danushka Gunathilaka, were seen roaming the streets of Durham after the final T20 international on Sunday night, which Sri Lanka lost by a massive 89 runs.

All three players were a part of the playing XI in the game.

"Sri Lanka Cricket Executive Committee has suspended Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka & Niroshan Dickwella for breaching the bio- bubble and they will be immediately recalled to Sri Lanka," SLC secretary Mohan De Silva said in a statement. 

Sri Lanka put in a disappointing display in their T20 international series against England. Sri Lanka lost their third T20I by a mammoth margin of 89 runs on Sunday. England put up a total of 180 with Dawid Malan scoring 76 runs. Sri Lankan batsmen looked clueless as they were bowled out for just 91 runs. With that loss, England won the three-match series 3-0.

Reacting to the video, which was posted by a Sri Lankan fan, SLC chief Shammi Silva said, "an investigation is underway as they have breached the (code of) conduct."

Sri Lanka went down 0-3 in the T20 series that ended on Sunday. This was the island nation's fifth straight series loss in T20 internationals since October 2020.

The defeat led to former greats such as Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Roshan Mahanama, Hashan Thilakaratne and Tillekaratne Dilshan expressing dismay at the poor performance.

Sri Lanka will play the first of three ODIs with England tomorrow at Chester le Street.

