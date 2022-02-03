Three members of the women's team test positive for Covid-19

Three members of the Bangladesh women's cricket team - one player and two supporting staff - have tested positive for Covid-19 and the rest of the members have left for New Zealand ahead of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in March. Those returning positive results will have to be in isolation for eight days.

The members of the team will have to undergo a 10-day mandatory quarantine on arrival in New Zealand. Bangladesh, before playing two official warm-up matches, will play two practice games against a local team. Apart from that, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will try to arrange one more practice game.

The Bangladesh team will be led by Nigar Sultana Joty and it will be Bangladesh's first appearance in the 50-over World Cup. The Tigresses will play their first World Cup game on 5 March.