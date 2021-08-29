England defeated India by an innings and 76 runs to win the third Test match at Headingley, Leeds on Saturday to level the series 1-1. Skipper Joe Root, who led the charge with a spectacular century (121) in the first innings, praised veteran fast bowler James Anderson and the rest of the team for their fightback.

Anderson, who is now 39 years old, continued to impress in the series. He bagged four wickets in the Test, including three in the first hour of the first day, to reiterate why he's often called the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.).

While speaking to the broadcasters at the post-match presentation ceremony, Root applauded Anderson's fitness.

"Anderson churns out performances like that and that's why he's the GOAT of Test cricket. He's very fit and sets an example for the other bowlers," said Root.

Root, for his captaincy, and the English team, for their overall performance during the second Test at Lord's, were subjected to heavy criticism by former cricketers and experts. However, a more-relieved Root, said that he knows what his team is capable of.

"It was a fantastic and clinical performance from the bowlers. The two big lads put loads of pressure with three maidens, and we had a really good opportunity to take wickets and we took them ruthlessly. We know we are capable of performances like this, and we have the talent, that opening stand was fantastic too. We controlled and hung in with the new ball, and we reaped the rewards," explained Root.

Root, until this Test, did not have a single century on his home ground. Now that he has gotten that monkey off his back, he expressed happiness.

"As a batter you are expected to go out and score every time and I am happy I've managed to score a few. It's been a while since I got a hundred in my home ground and I hope we can carry this form forward as a team into the Oval," concluded Root.

England, after bundling India out for a paltry 78 in the first innings, put on 432 on the board in response, finishing with a lead of 354 runs. The visitors, in the second innings, were bowled out for 278.