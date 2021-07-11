Tendulkar congratulates Messi, Argentina on historic triumph

Sports

Hindustan Times
11 July, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 05:37 pm

Related News

Tendulkar congratulates Messi, Argentina on historic triumph

Tendulkar, while tweeting a few pictures of Argentine players celebrating the win, wrote: "It is a historic win for all the Argentinians, and is an icing on the cake for Messi who has had such a stellar career. Continue inspiring."

Hindustan Times
11 July, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 05:37 pm
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to congratulate Lionel Messi and his Argentina side for winning the Copa America 2021 title. The South American giants defeated rivals Brazil 1-0 at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro to lift their 15th continental silverware.

Tendulkar, while tweeting a few pictures of Argentine players celebrating the win, wrote: "It is a historic win for all the Argentinians, and is an icing on the cake for Messi who has had such a stellar career. Continue inspiring."

In a second tweet, Tendulkar also acknowledged the pain of Brazil and said that they should be proud of themselves. "The pain of losing a final is understandable. But this is just a bend in the road, not end of the road. They'll bounce back stronger and do themselves proud," he said.

Messi fell on his knees the moment the final whistle was blown by the referee at the historic Maracana Stadium as it signaled the end of a 28-year trophy drought for La Albiceleste.

Argentina had finally won a final and Messi had his first major trophy with the senior team, as they beat Brazil 1-0 in the final courtesy of a 22nd-minute strike from Angel Di Maria.

This was Argentina's first Copa America title win since 1993. Messi had lost three Copa America finals himself and the 2014 FIFA World Cup final knows everything about the pain of failing at the final hurdle.

Morever, Messi also shared the joyous moment with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their kids. His happiness was clearly visible as he kissed his medallion and shouted out loud in joy during the call. The moment was captured on camera and shared on the Instagram profile of Copa America.

Football

Sachin Tendulkar / Argentina Football Team / Lionel Messi / Copa America 2020

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shezan Juice factory fire: Reasons that led to the catastrophe

Shezan Juice factory fire: Reasons that led to the catastrophe

23h | Videos
TBS Today: Bangavax trials face scientific and ethical concerns

TBS Today: Bangavax trials face scientific and ethical concerns

23h | Videos
Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

3
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

4
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
Photo-Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Mode

The rise of thrift shopping: Meet the generation saying ‘no’ to fast fashion