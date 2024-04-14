Tchouameni victim of racist gesture after goal at Mallorca

Spanish TV channel Movistar+ captured video of a Mallorca fan imitating a monkey as French international Tchouameni celebrated his goal during the league leaders' 1-0 away win.

Real Mallorca condemned Sunday a racist gesture made by a supporter as Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni celebrated scoring the only goal of Saturday's La Liga match.

"During yesterday's match between RCD Mallorca and Real Madrid, footage showed a person making racist gestures. The club has activated the protocol against violence in football and is working with the national police to identify this person," said the club in a statement on its website.

"RCD Mallorca does not and will not tolerate any manifestation of racism and actively participates in all campaigns to eradicate this scourge," added the club.

Spanish TV channel Movistar+ captured video of a Mallorca fan imitating a monkey as French international Tchouameni celebrated his goal during the league leaders' 1-0 away win.

Spain has been the scene of several racist incidents in football this season, with Tchouameni's Brazilian team-mate Vinicius Junior the repeated victim of such attacks.

A friendly match was organised between Spain and Brazil on March 27 under the slogan "One Skin" to help combat racism.

