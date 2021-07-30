TBS Transfer Roundup: Man City make £100m bid for Grealish

FILE PHOTO: Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - February 16, 2020 Aston Villa's Jack Grealish looks dejected as he applauds the fans after the match. Reuters

Manchester City have, according to The Telegraph, tabled a £100 million bid for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.

The Blues have been linked with the England international for some time, with that interest being firmed up ahead of a Premier League title defence in 2021-22.

If accepted, it would break the British transfer record, which still stands at the £89million Manchester United paid to re-sign Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016.

Juventus step up efforts to land Locatelli

Juventus are entering into a third round of talks with Sassuolo regarding a deal for Euro 2020 winner Manuel Locatelli, Goal has learned.

Patience has been in order for the Bianconeri as they look to secure the services of the Italian international midfielder.

Zouma keen on West Ham move

Kurt Zouma is open to the idea of crossing London and joining West Ham from Chelsea, claims Sky Sports.

The French defender has been deemed surplus to requirements by Thomas Tuchel, but the Hammers are yet to meet the Blues' valuation.

Lukaku 'immediately' rejected an offer to rejoin Chelsea

The Belgium striker was wanted back by the Blues after stunning in the Italy top flight last season as he fired Inter to the Serie A title.

But, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Lukaku is very happy in Milan and has no plans to leave.

It's claimed not even a salary packet of 'over £10million' put on the table by Chelsea could tempt Lukaku back to the London club, as he 'picked up the phone, thanked Chelsea who brought him to England in 2011 and politely said no'.

Paul Pogba has been offered to Liverpool

Le 10 Sport claim super-agent Mino Raiola mentioned Pogba's availability during talks with the Merseyside club over possible signings this summer.

Jurgen Klopp is on the hunt for a new central midfielder this summer to replace Gini Wijnaldum, and Raiola is said to have let Liverpool know a deal could be done for Pogba.

Due to the clubs' rivalry, it is claimed Liverpool turned down the offer and said no to bringing Pogba to Anfield.

However, the report says the club indicated they would be more interested if he was still available in January when he would have just six months left on his contract at Old Trafford.

Barca to rival Spurs for Romero

Catalan giants poised to make fresh bid

Barcelona are set to make a second bid for Juventus defender Cristian Romero after a player-plus-cash deal was refused, according to SportItalia.

The Catalan giants are believed to be preparing a loan bid with the obligation to buy next summer, which would help overcome their current cashflow issues.

Premier League side Spurs are also interested in the Argentina international and are ready to make an increased offer after having an initial bid turned down by the Serie A club.

Chelsea lower Abraham asking price

Chelsea have lowered their asking price for striker Tammy Abraham to around £35m to try and drum up interest from Arsenal, West Ham and Aston Villa, say the Sun.

The 23-year-old scored 12 goals in 33 appearances for Chelsea last season.

Villa agree personal terms with Bailey

Aston Villa have moved a step closer to landing Leon Bailey, with Football Insider reporting that personal terms have bene agreed.

Bayer Leverkusen are yet to sanction a sale, having knocked one bid back, but Dean Smith is looking to add a talented Jamaica international winger to his ranks.

€40m Neuhaus too costly for Klopp & Liverpool

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp remains keen on Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus, but is being priced out of a move for the Germany international.

According to Sport1, the 24-year-old will cost around €40 million, and that is considered to be too much for Premier League heavyweights at Anfield.

Celtic interested in Hart

Celtic are interested in signing former England goalkeeper Joe Hart from Tottenham, according to BBC Sport.

The 34-year-old, who has a year left on his current deal, played 10 times in cup competitions for Spurs last season but has not played a league game since December 2018.

The biggest stumbling block to any deal is expected to be waged, with Celtic unlikely to be able to match the kind of figure Hart currently earns in north London.