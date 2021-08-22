TBS Transfer Roundup: Beckham holds talks with Messi about Inter Miami transfer

David Beckham has already been in touch with Argentinian icon Lionel Messi to convince him to end his career at Inter Miami, reports The Mirror.

Messi recently joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a two-year deal. He has the option to extend the contract for another year.

According to reports, Messi bought some luxury penthouse apartments in Miami. It seems like the 34-year old has already started planning his next move once his contract with PSG is done.

Pogba will stay at Manchester United: Solskjaer

Paul Pogba has not come to an agreement with United so far.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident that Paul Pogba will stay at Manchester United.

"Yes, I expect Paul to be here when the first of September comes," he told reporters.

City still £50 million away from getting Kane

According to The Mirror, Manchester City will have to improve their offer by £50 million to get Harry Kane.

The Citizens offered £100 million for the Tottenham star.

City are willing to hike their bid to £120million with further add-ons. But that hasn't yet happened.

Lautaro rejected big offers, stays at Inter

Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed Lautaro Martinez has refused offers from elsewhere and wants to stay at Inter Milan.

According to Goal, Inter and Tottenham were agreed on a £60 million deal for the argentine. Even Atletico Madrid were interested in signing him.

"Lautaro is a player who explicitly asked to stay at Inter, despite receiving other lucrative offers," Lautaro's agent Marotta said to DAZN.

City interested in Moriba

Manchester City are interested in Ilaix Moriba, but they want him on a free transfer, claims Mundo Deportivo.

RB Leipzig is considered to be this Barca player's destination.

But if he was to remain in La Liga until the end of his contract, then a move to the Premier League champions could be on the cards.