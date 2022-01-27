TBS Transfer Roundup: Barca want to beat Spurs to Traore

Barcelona are confident that they can pip Tottenham to the signing of Wolves winger Adama Traore, claims ESPN.

The Spain international appeared destined to be heading for north London at one stage, but a La Masia academy graduate has delayed agreeing a deal there after being made aware of interest from Catalunya.

Liverpool are looking at Dybala

Liverpool are, according to TMW, keeping a close eye on Paulo Dybala's situation at Juventus.

The Argentine forward is yet to sign a new contract in Turin and could become a free agent this summer, with Premier League heavyweights at Anfield and Serie A champions Inter said to be mulling over approaches.

Rice to cost Man Utd £100m

Manchester United continue to be linked with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, and the Manchester Evening News claims he will cost the Red Devils around £100 million ($134m) in the summer.

Those at Old Trafford are also looking to keep Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham sweet ahead of efforts to land another England international in upcoming windows.

Real have no intention of selling Arsenal-linked Jovic

Luka Jovic is one of the forwards to have been linked with Arsenal in the winter window, but Marca claims Real Madrid have no intention of selling.

They have seen a Serbian striker struggle to make the expected impact in Spain, but he still has a part to play in their immediate plans.

Lingard furious at collapse of Newcastle move

Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard was angry to see his proposed loan move to Newcastle United fall through, according to the Daily Mail.

The Magpies management were unwilling to meet United's demands for a temporary move, including a huge bonus should they beat relegation, leading to the collapse of talks.

Barca to implement salary cap

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has decided to implement a salary cap for all of the club's new signings starting from June 30, Sport claims.

No player brought in will be paid more than €10 million per season, as per the report, as Laporta aims to improve the state of the club's finances that were so badly damaged under Josep Maria Bartomeu's tenure.