TBS Transfer Roundup: Barca want to beat Spurs to Traore

Sports

TBS Report
27 January, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 05:50 pm

Related News

TBS Transfer Roundup: Barca want to beat Spurs to Traore

The Business Standard (TBS) looks at the hottest transfer rumours around the footballing world along with the biggest club confirmed transfers.

TBS Report
27 January, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 05:50 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Barcelona are confident that they can pip Tottenham to the signing of Wolves winger Adama Traore, claims ESPN.

The Spain international appeared destined to be heading for north London at one stage, but a La Masia academy graduate has delayed agreeing a deal there after being made aware of interest from Catalunya.

 

Liverpool are looking at Dybala 

Liverpool are, according to TMW, keeping a close eye on Paulo Dybala's situation at Juventus.

The Argentine forward is yet to sign a new contract in Turin and could become a free agent this summer, with Premier League heavyweights at Anfield and Serie A champions Inter said to be mulling over approaches.

 

Rice to cost Man Utd £100m

Manchester United continue to be linked with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, and the Manchester Evening News claims he will cost the Red Devils around £100 million ($134m) in the summer.

Those at Old Trafford are also looking to keep Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham sweet ahead of efforts to land another England international in upcoming windows.

 

Real have no intention of selling Arsenal-linked Jovic

Luka Jovic is one of the forwards to have been linked with Arsenal in the winter window, but Marca claims Real Madrid have no intention of selling.

They have seen a Serbian striker struggle to make the expected impact in Spain, but he still has a part to play in their immediate plans.

 

Lingard furious at collapse of Newcastle move

Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard was angry to see his proposed loan move to Newcastle United fall through, according to the Daily Mail.

The Magpies management were unwilling to meet United's demands for a temporary move, including a huge bonus should they beat relegation, leading to the collapse of talks.

 

Barca to implement salary cap

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has decided to implement a salary cap for all of the club's new signings starting from June 30, Sport claims.

No player brought in will be paid more than €10 million per season, as per the report, as Laporta aims to improve the state of the club's finances that were so badly damaged under Josep Maria Bartomeu's tenure.

Football

FC Barcelona / Adama Traore / TBS Transfer roundup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tanjim Alamgir. Illustration: TBS

‘Individual investors should be mandated to invest a certain percentage in bonds’

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Succeeding in a global organisation

6h | Pursuit
Built on a budget of just $2 million, this riveting structure stands as an embodiment to how much can be achieved with so little. Photo: Asif Salman/URBANA

Less is More: How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

7h | Panorama
As the confrontation between India and China becomes part of the status quo in South Asia, smaller states have begun to exert their own leverage. Photo: Reuters

As India and China Compete, Smaller States Are Cashing In

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

23h | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

1d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

1d | Videos
Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka