The Business Standard (TBS) team has defeated ATN Bangla by four wickets in the Walton-DRU Media Cricket Tournament today.

ATN Bangla won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 80 runs in six overs.

TBS reached the target of 81 runs with five more balls left.

Reyad Hossain of TBS became the man of the match.

TBS team members are - Reyad Hossain (captain), Jahidul Islam, MM Jasim, Shawkat Ali, Rafiqul Islam, Eyamin Sajid and Abbas Uddin Nayan.