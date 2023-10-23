Taskin uncertain for South Africa clash due to shoulder injury

Sports

TBS Report
23 October, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 07:01 pm

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Taskin Ahmed is doubtful and set to miss Bangladesh's World Cup 2023 match against South Africa at the renowned Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, Cricbuzz reported.

The speedster is still awaiting recovery from a shoulder injury that prevented him from playing against India. Hasan Mahmud started against the Men in Blue and will most likely start in Taskin's absence in the upcoming game as well. Tanzim Hasan Sakib is an additional option for the Tigers in the fast-bowling division.

"Let us see what happens today (in the practice session) but he looks doubtful for the next game against South Africa as he is yet to recover fully," a member of the team management was quoted as saying on Cricbuzz.

"Even if we don't get him (Taskin) against South Africa, we are expecting him to be available when we start our campaign in Kolkata," he added.

Taskin Ahmed has improved by miles under fast bowling coach Allan Donald but has struggled with his pace and lengths in World Cup 2023.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh remain optimistic regarding Taskin's potential return for the upcoming matches in Kolkata. The Tigers will face the Netherlands and Pakistan at Eden Gardens on 28 and 31 October respectively.

Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan, led by Hashmatullah Shahid, to begin their campaign. But they lost three in a row since then, to England, New Zealand, and India.

With two points and a net run rate of -0.784 thanks to wins in one out of four matches. Having beaten the Proteas in 2007 and 2019, Bangladesh will be looking to put in another strong showing against their upcoming opponent.

 

 

