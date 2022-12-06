Taskin uncertain for 2nd ODI

UNB
06 December, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 03:24 pm

Bangladesh coach, Russell Domingo, mentioned that they are unwilling to take any risk with Taskin's health since he is not yet a “hundred percent ready” to return to competitive cricket.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Right-arm pacer Taskin Ahmed's participation in the upcoming second ODI against India on December 7 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium is uncertain due to fitness concerns.

Bangladesh coach, Russell Domingo, mentioned that they are unwilling to take any risk with Taskin's health since he is not yet a "hundred percent ready" to return to competitive cricket.

After sustaining an injury to his back in the aftermath of the T20 World Cup in Australia, Taskin Ahmed has been undergoing a rehabilitation program.

On Tuesday, Domingo shed some light on the pacer's current situation, stating that he had received a painkiller injection and bowled five overs, but was still not fit enough for competitive cricket.

With upcoming matches such as a two-match Test series against India, Doming asserted that they could not risk Taskin's health at this point.

Ebadot Hossain stepped in to replace Taskin in the series opener, and Bangladesh triumphed thanks to a remarkable batting performance from Mehidy Hasan Miraz who orchestrated a 51-run partnership with Mustafizur Rahman for the last wicket.

Ebadot was also effective with the ball, taking four wickets and conceding just 47 runs – his best showing in an ODI match. This was only his second ODI appearance.

Shakib Al Hasan was the standout performer among the bowlers in the first match, claiming his maiden five-wicket haul against India. His brilliance along with Ebadot's pace bowling saw India all out for 186, and Bangladesh emerged victorious with only one wicket to spare in their chase.

Bangladesh will strive to clinch the series in the second match against India, which is scheduled to take place in Chattogram on December 10, providing them with a game in hand.

