Taskin, spinners wreak havoc; SA 6 down inside 25 overs

South Africa openers - Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock - started the third ODI quite comfortably after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

They scored 40 runs in the first 6 overs without losing any wicket and looked ever so comfortable in the middle.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up the wicket of de Kock who was caught at long-off by Mahmudullah Riyad in the seventh over and everything just changed from there.

The hosts managed to bag only 49 more runs in the next 14 overs, and lost half of their batting order.

After Miraz, came Taskin Ahmed, and he literally rattled the top order of South Africa. He first picked up the wicket of Kyle Verreynne with a rather poor delivery which Verreynne dragged in back to the stumps and the 20-run partnership was broken.

Janneman Malan, who did all the hard work to make 39 off 54 deliveries, edged one to the keeper and Mushfiq didn't miss the chance. The hosts were reduced to 69 for 3 at that point.

Skipper Temba Bavuma couldn't last long. He was the next man to go after being trapped LBW by Shakib Al Hasan for only 2 runs.

Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller then put up a petty 12-run partnership before Van der Dussen was caught at point off Shoriful's delivery.

South Africa lost their top 5 batters for only 83 runs.

Taskin bagged his third wicket sending Dwaine Pretorius for 20.

At the time of writing the story, South Africa are 107 for 6 after 24.2 overs. Miller is batting at 7 off 16.